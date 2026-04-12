Arsenal legend Tony Adams opens up on his battle with alcohol: "When England were knocked out of Euro 96 I went on a 44-day booze bender and hit rock bottom... since then I've been sober and I'm proud that I've not p*ssed the bed for 30 years"

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Former Arsenal and England captain Tony Adams opens up about his battle with alcohol during his playing days and subsequent 30 years of sobriety

Tony Adams
Tony Adams has opened up about his struggles with alcohol during his playing days (Image credit: Alexandra Arlett )