Why is Moises Caicedo banned at the World Cup?

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When Ecuador head coach Sebastian Beccacece names his final 26-man squad for World Cup 2026, Moises Caicedo is a dead cert to be included.
It will be a second World Cup for the Chelsea midfielder, who was part of Gustavo Alfaro's squad in Qatar four years ago as a 21-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion prospect with the world at his feet.
Now a senior figure within the Ecuador squad under Sebastian Beccacece, Caicedo has 60 caps at the age of 24 but has lots to learn, by his own admission.