Why is Moises Caicedo banned at the World Cup?

When Ecuador head coach Sebastian Beccacece names his final 26-man squad for World Cup 2026, Moises Caicedo is a dead cert to be included.

It will be a second World Cup for the Chelsea midfielder, who was part of Gustavo Alfaro's squad in Qatar four years ago as a 21-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion prospect with the world at his feet.

Now a senior figure within the Ecuador squad under Sebastian Beccacece, Caicedo has 60 caps at the age of 24 but has lots to learn, by his own admission.

Moises Caicedo will serve a World Cup ban