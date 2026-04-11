Why is Moises Caicedo banned at the World Cup?

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World Cup 2026 will start late for Ecuador's leading man

Moises Caicedo of Ecuador looks on during the International Friendly match between Morocco at Riyadh Air Metropolitano stadium on March 27, 2026, in Madrid, Spain.
Moises Caicedo will serve a suspension at World Cup 2026 (Image credit: Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press via Getty Images)

When Ecuador head coach Sebastian Beccacece names his final 26-man squad for World Cup 2026, Moises Caicedo is a dead cert to be included.

It will be a second World Cup for the Chelsea midfielder, who was part of Gustavo Alfaro's squad in Qatar four years ago as a 21-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion prospect with the world at his feet.

Moises Caicedo will serve a World Cup ban