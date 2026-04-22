The £33 kids' football boot designed and produced by a football mum fed up with Adidas and Nike's prices might answer parents' prayers

Perhaps now more than ever, our inability to agree on things is striking, with true consensus rare. Though clearly a low-stakes topic, football boots are certainly not an exception to this rule.



Take a look online at reviews or opinions on your favourite pair ever, and it won’t take long before you find someone who thinks they are an abomination, and it would take a similarly short amount of time to find a pair you hated being referred to as a gift from God.

One thing that you will be hard pressed to find anyone arguing against, however, is that they have become simply too expensive. An elite pair from one of the main brands will cost somewhere between £195 and £265, with boots made specifically for children consistently well over the £100 mark.

Kids, eh?

Though the frequency of new releases means that it is usually possible to find pairs significantly marked down, the retail prices can be a problem for parents in particular.



Explaining to a child that it makes more sense economically to buy the colourway that released a few months ago and is marked down rather than the brand new one that they’ve seen their favourite player wearing can prove difficult.