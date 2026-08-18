Quickfire Quiz 182: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Can you answer 10 football trivia questions in just 90 seconds? Let's find out with the FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz.

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FourFourTwo has many more football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. For starters, how about proving that you can name every top-flight team in England since 1945 and arrange all these groups of players in order of their Premier League appearance totals.

We have a deceptively difficult one-season wonders quiz that will test your knowledge about a handful of the Premier League's fleeting former stars, and a challenge to name every team in the Football League right now, from the top of the Championship to the foot of League Two.

If you've spent hours riffling through the contents of bookshop and library sports shelves, you'll be able to identify these footballers by the titles of their autobiographies and you might even have a head-start in our football statues quiz to boot.

Here's another tricky one: Can you name Alf Ramsey's full World Cup-winning England squad from 1966?

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Nailed that one? There's more international football fun lying in wait. We want you to tell us who's completed football by winning the World Cup AND the Ballon d'Or.

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!