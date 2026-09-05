FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 69: Boxers, badges and Barclaysmen

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PLAY NEXT (Image credit: Future) LAST WEEK'S FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 68

If you've never had the pleasure of playing a FourFourTwo Weekend Crossword, firstly, where have you been!? We forgive you: just to fill you in, though, it's exactly like a regular crossword, with 25 clues all about football and absolutely no timer breathing down your neck.

The more you solve, the more you learn for the next clue: so let's get started, shall we?

Hope you enjoyed that one as much as we enjoyed coming up with it. You know the drill: this section of the page is encouraging you to try more quizzes – powered, as ever, by Kwizly – so let's see if we can tempt you.

We’re launching straight into elite European pedigree and classic Barclays nostalgia. First, put your European scouting knowledge to the test by seeing if you can answer did these players ever make a Champions League appearance?, separating genuine continental veterans from domestic mainstays who never heard the famous anthem on the pitch. Once you’ve audited those European dossiers, travel back three decades to tackle 15 questions on the Premier League in 1996-97, an iconic campaign defined by unforgettable strikes, retro kits, and high-stakes drama.

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If your memory shines brightest when auditing penalty-box feats or ranking global silverware, we have a formidable double-header waiting in the tunnel. Put your goalscoring recall to the ultimate test by attempting to name every player ever to have scored a Premier League hat-trick, celebrating every clinical finisher to take home a match ball since 1992. After honouring those three-goal heroes, scale up your historical perspective and see if you can sort these teams by their league titles, ranking domestic powerhouses by their historic silverware haul.

To test your overall match-fitness and sharpen your mind before kickoff, take on Friday Football Quiz, episode 131 for a shot at a flawless 20/20, before tackling the elite-level logic of Pre-Match Poser no.42. To ensure you stay top of the table every single day, subscribe to our newsletter for your daily briefing of hand-picked trivia and tactical analysis. To complete your transfer to terrace legend status, lock in your spot in The Club, our free membership hub where you can unlock secret hints for our hardest quizzes, climb global leaderboards, and debate the latest topics directly in the comments.