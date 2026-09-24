How to watch Portugal vs Wales for FREE: Live Stream, TV Channel, Team News & Kick-Off Time
Cristiano Ronaldo starts for Portugal as they welcome Wales
Watch Portugal vs Wales for FREE today as the Nations League gets underway.
FourFourTwo has all the details on how you can watch Portugal vs Wales online from anywhere in the world.
- Kick-off time: 7:45pm BSY / 2:45pm ET
- TV & Streaming: BBC Two / BBC iPlayer (UK), Fox Soccer Plus (USA)
- FREE stream: BBC iPlayer (UK)
- Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream (75% off)
Portugal are bidding to retain their UEFA Nations League trophy as they begin their defence against Wales.
Craig Bellamy's side were promoted into Group A during the last campaign and won't face many tougher tests than against Jorge Jesus's side.
Here are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Portugal vs Wales online, on TV, and from anywhere.
How to watch Portugal vs Wales for FREE in the UK
Portugal vs Wales will be broadcast for free on BBC Two in the UK . Meanwhile, S4C has Welsh-language coverage.
It will also be available to stream at no cost on BBC iPlayer.
Portugal vs Wales is available to watch for FREE on BBC iPlayer
All you need to do is sign up, and boom, away you go! Full coverage of the game in Lisbon.
Away from home right now? A good VPN such as NordVPN will unblock your usual streaming services even while you're abroad – more on that below.
Team News
🇵🇹 Portugal XI: Diogo Costa; Pedro Neto, Rúben Dias, Veiga, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Cancelo; R. Neves, B. Fernandes, João Felix; Cristiano Ronaldo
🏴 Wales XI: Ward; N.Williams, Cabango, B.Davies, Dasilva; Ampadu, J.James, Sheehan; Brooks, Thomas, Johnson, Koumas
Watch Portugal vs Wales from anywhere
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How to watch Portugal vs Wales in the US
Portugal vs Wales is available in the US on Fox Soccer Plus.
Fox Soccer Plus will be broadcasting Portugal vs Wales on Thursday.
The best way to access this channel is through a cord-cutting subscription such as Fubo or YouTube TV. Both come with free trials.
How to watch Portugal vs Wales in Australia
Australian viewers can watch Portugal vs Wales on beIN Sports, specifically on the beIN Sports 1 channel.
Watch Portugal vs Wales on beIN Sports
Nations League football is shown on beIN Sports Connect in Australia. Prices start at AU$16.99/month after a 7-day free trial for new users.
Portugal vs Wales: Preview
Portugal begin their defence of the UEFA Nations League on Thursday night when they welcome Wales to Lisbon in the opening round of Group A4.
The defending champions head into the clash at Estádio José Alvalade with a new manager at the helm, as Jorge Jesus takes charge of Portugal for the first time in a competitive fixture.
Jesus replaced Roberto Martinez in July following Portugal's last-16 exit at the 2026 World Cup, where they were beaten 1-0 by eventual champions Spain. The former Benfica and Al-Hilal boss has done the round in Portuguese football, but taking charge of the national side is his biggest job yet.
One of the biggest talking points ahead of his first game will inevitably be Cristiano Ronaldo.
The 41-year-old remains part of the Portugal setup despite suggesting before the World Cup that the tournament could mark the end of his international career. Ronaldo has scored an extraordinary 146 goals for his country and will be looking to add to that tally as Portugal begin their latest Nations League campaign.
Portugal have plenty of other attacking options, with Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Rafael Leão, Pedro Neto, João Félix and Gonçalo Ramos all included in Jesus' 25-man squad.
The midfield also contains considerable quality, with Paris Saint-Germain trio Vitinha and João Neves joined by Manchester United captain Fernandes, while Ruben Dias is expected to anchor the defence.
The hosts arrive as the most successful team in Nations League history, having lifted the trophy in both 2019 and 2025. Their latest triumph came after a penalty shoot-out victory over Spain in the 2024/25 final.
Wales, meanwhile, face a formidable opening assignment under Bellamy.
The Dragons earned promotion to League A after topping their group in the previous Nations League campaign and will now test themselves against Portugal, Denmark and Norway. UEFA's fixture list has Wales travelling to Portugal before another away game against Denmark, making a positive result in Lisbon particularly valuable.
Bellamy has named a 28-man squad for the opening Nations League fixtures, with experienced players such as captain Ben Davies, Harry Wilson and Brennan Johnson joined by a number of younger players pushing for international prominence.
Wilson and Jordan James return after missing Wales' June friendlies through injury, while Leicester City's Wes Burns is also back in the squad. However, Wales will be without centre-backs Joe Rodon and Dylan Lawlor because of injury.
READ Cristiano Ronaldo international career is not over, says new Portugal boss
Squads
Portugal
Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (FC Porto), Rui Silva (Sporting), Samuel Soares (Benfica)
Defenders: Joao Cancelo (Barcelona), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Tomas Araujo (Benfica), Renato Veiga (Villarreal), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting CP), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Nuno Tavares (Lazio)
Midfielders: Joao Palhinha (Benfica), Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal), Vitinha (PSG), Joao Neves (PSG), Bernardo Silva (Real Madrid), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)
Forwards: Francisco Conceicao (Juventus), Franciso Trincao (Al Ahli), Rafael Leao (Milan), Pedro Neto (Chelsea), Joao Felix (Al-Nassr), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr), Goncalo Ramos (Milan), Fabio Silva (Borussia Dortmund)
Wales
Goalkeepers: Karl Darlow (Manchester United), Danny Ward (Wrexham), Tom King (Everton)
Defenders: Jay DaSilva (Coventry City), Jayden Lienou (Leeds United), Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United), Chris Mepham (West Bromwich Albion), Ben Cabango (Swansea City), Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest), Connor Roberts (Burnley)
Midfielders: Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United), Josh Sheehan (Bolton Wanderers), Jordan James (Wolverhampton Wanderers – on loan from Stade Rennais), Liam Cullen (Leicester City), Joel Colwill (Cardiff City), Harry Wilson (Leeds United), Sorba Thomas (Hull City), David Brooks (Bournemouth), Cameron Congreve (KVC Westerlo), Wes Burns (Leicester City)
Forwards: Nathan Broadhead (Wrexham), Brennan Johnson (Everton), Kieffer Moore (Wrexham), Lewis Koumas (Liverpool), Mark Harris (Oxford United), Dan James (Leeds United), Cian Ashford (Cardiff City)
FourFourTwo's prediction
Portugal 2-1 Wales
FourFourTwo thinks Portugal will edge this one out in Lisbon, after Wales take the lead.
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Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us and aids with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
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