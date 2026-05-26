Quickfire Quiz 127: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Never mind the Ballack, it's the Quickfire Quiz!

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Let's go deeper: much deeper. whether you’re revisiting the heavy metal intensity of Anfield or you’re distinguishing between the two greatest playmakers in Spanish history, we’ve got another few quizzes for you to take on, courtesy of Kwizly.

We’re kicking off in the northwest, with a trip down memory lane to Old Trafford’s golden years and the reign of a German tactical mastermind. Can you name every club David Beckham scored against for Manchester United? If you prefer a more recent era of dominance, see if you can get 100 per cent in our quiz about Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. We are looking for absolute perfection as we go from the high-pressing tactical masterclasses that brought historic silverware to Anfield, to those iconic free-kicks and trademark long-range screamers of Goldenballs himself.

Midfield mastery and individual flair are the themes for our next set of challenges. Xavi or Iniesta? We have 10 questions on Spain and Barcelona's iconic midfield duo to see if you can separate the achievements of two men who redefined the game. To keep that technical theme going, we have a celebration of Brazil’s enduring influence on the world stage, as from the Samba superstars who actually lifted the trophy to the nominees who simply brought joy to the pitch, we ask you to try to name every Brazilian nominated for the Ballon d'Or since 2000.

Next, we want to find out how many of these football icons were one-club players, testing your knowledge of the rare individuals who turned down the bright lights elsewhere to remain legends at a single ground. For a bit of visual nostalgia, we’re challenging you to name these tournament mascots. From the weird to the wonderful, these characters are the forgotten faces of international football's biggest summers and winters.

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If you've breezed through the mascouts and mentality monsters, the set-piece specialists and the Selecao, a real mental workout begins with Pre-Match Poser no.28. Once you have wrestled with that, settle into FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 54, which explores a cryptic world themed around spiders, snakes and scorpions.

And join The Club, our free community hub! It is the best place to archive your triumphs, snag exclusive digital badges for your profile, and see exactly where your footballing IQ sits on our global leaderboard. If you want to keep your brain in match-fit condition throughout the week, make sure you are signed up for our weekday newsletter, for more, more, more straight to your inbox every afternoon.