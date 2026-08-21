Quickfire Quiz 185: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

The new FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz is here with 10 football trivia questions for you to answer in just 90 measly seconds.

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FourFourTwo has many more football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. The archive includes a surprisingly difficult one-season wonders quiz that will test your knowledge about a few of the Premier League's fleeting former stars.

We have a challenge to name every team in the Football League right now, from the Championship to League Two, and a football statues quiz to get your teeth into too. If you can do that, maybe you'll be able to name these footballers by the titles of their autobiographies as well.

If that tickles your tastebuds for yesteryear, we also want to know whether you can name Alf Ramsey's full World Cup-winning England squad from 1966. You won't get far by guessing at those.

Still going? How about naming every top-flight team in England since 1945 and arranging all these groups of players in order of their Premier League appearance totals?

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There's plenty more international football action to enjoy. For starters, we want you to tell us who's completed football by winning the World Cup AND the Ballon d'Or.

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!