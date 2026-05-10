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How to watch Celtic vs Rangers: Live streams & TV information for Old Firm derby

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Celtic are in desperate need of three points to keep their title ambitions alive

Mikey Moore of Rangers battles with Callum McGregor of Celtic during the William Hill Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on March 1, 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Celtic need three points to keep pace with Hearts (Image credit: WM Sport Media/Getty Images)
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