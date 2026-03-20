The Scotland World Cup 2026 away kit is out - and it's a real conversation starter

Scotland fans have witnessed many a qualifying heartbreak since their last appearance at the FIFA World Cup 28 years ago. But as The Proclaimers' 'Letter From America' ditty repeats, that wait is no more.

The Tartan Army will be in North America this summer, decked out in navy blue - or pinstripe salmon pink - when they face Haiti, Morocco and Brazil, vying for a spot in the latter stages of the competition for the very first time.

If the home kit is a steady, solid number that doesn't deviate from the Saltire script, then the away shirt is all about personality and invention - a bit like that Archie Gemmill goal in 1978.

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The Scotland World Cup 2026 away kit will be the subject of dinner table debate from Ardrossan to Yetts o' Muckhart

Adidas Scotland World Cup 2026 away kit Bold with retro elements, this salmon pink Scottish number has personality and style in droves. You'd look great in it, come to think of it. Read more Read less ▼

Scotland's 2026 World Cup away kit boasts a vibrant salmon-red base which serves as a high-energy contrast to the home kit, although it might not fly off the shelves quite like its navy blue brother.

It's pinstripe and Adidas Trefoil design is a nod to the classic shirts of the 1980s, accompanied by a crisp, raised white number on the front, which collectors and retro football enthusiasts are bound to enjoy.

Adidas stripes on the Scotland World Cup 2026 away kit (Image credit: Adidas)

As for the 'CLIMACOOL' technology, we can only assume this is good news for keeping those sun-kissed Scots in Miami Gardens cooler than a summer's day in Peterhead.

Unlike the home shirt, Scotland's badge returns to one side of the shirt, meanwhile Adidas' iconic three stripes again features along the shoulders and down the sleeves.

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There are no gimmicky tartan patterns woven into the fabric, but instead a more subtle nod to the country's national identity.

A purple and green thistle motif, symbolising Scotland’s national flower and resilience, adorns the reverse of the collar in what is a smart touch.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this kit will not be remembered as a 'glorious failure', a concept synonymous with Scotland's performances over the past three decades. Rather, it is an attempt at making a splash on their return to the big time.