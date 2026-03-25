Wrexham Racecourse Ground redevelopment project costing £90m to get stadium Premier League-ready

The Racecourse Ground will soon have a new Kop

Wrexham continue to progress at a remarkable rate, now on the cusp of the Championship play-offs after three successive promotions.

The Premier League is the next ambition for Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac, who have overseen an almost seamless rise from non-league.

And by the time they eventually play top-flight football - which seems likely given their current trajectory - Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground might look very different.

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Wrexham make big investment on new Kop

The Racecourse Ground's old Kop stand has been demolished (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 10,500-seater stadium, Wrexham’s home since 1864, is currently three-sided after the old Kop was demolished in 2023.

Work is now well underway on a new, impressive 7,750-seater Kop stand, which could cost up to £90 million.

That is according to YouTube channel Mega Stadiums UK , who note that this is “a very substantial investment for a Championship club."

Wrexham, though, are not a typical Championship club. Revenue from sponsorships, helped by the 'Welcome to Wrexham' documentary, and recent investment from Apollo Sports Capital means such an outlay is affordable.

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The Red Dragons have also been helped by an £18m grant from the Welsh government, which Wrexham’s council said would preserve the "unique culture and heritage" of the Racecourse "for generations to come".

The new Kop stand already has some Premier League pedigree, with architectural firm Populous - the company behind the look of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - appointed for the design process.

The proposed date for the stand’s completion is spring 2027, so Wrexham could still be playing Premier League football with a three-sided ground if they are to be promoted this season.

Ryan Reynolds has helped transform Wrexham's fortunes (Image credit: Peter Byrne)

But the huge financial benefits of being a Premier League club would certainly help with the costs of the new stand.

Phil Parkinson’s side currently sit seventh in the Championship, level on points with Southampton but outside the play-offs on goal difference.

Whether they achieve yet another promotion this year or not, the future certainly looks bright for Wrexham, and for the Racecourse Ground.