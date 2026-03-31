Newcastle United sell St James' Park as stadium uncertainty continues

Newcastle United's latest financial results show just how much ground they have to make up on some of their Premier League rivals.

The Magpies made a profit after tax of £34.7million in the 12 months to June 30, 2025, a season in which the club won the Carabao Cup to end their 70-year wait for a domestic trophy.

Turnover climbed to a record £335.3m - thanks in part to a 44 per cent increase in commercial revenue - but Newcastle's figure is less than half of some Premier League big-hitters, such as Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Newcastle United generate huge profit from St James' Park sale

Newcastle won the Carabao Cup last season - their first domestic trophy for 70 years (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite being owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) since October 2021, Newcastle have been unable to consistently force their way into the Premier League elite, in part due to profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

One debate over how to grow the club has centred around the stadium, and there has been plenty of speculation about whether they will expand St James' Park, an iconic venue that the Magpies have called home since 1892, or build a new ground elsewhere.

St James' Park is one of the iconic grounds of English football (Image credit: Getty Images)

But the club have used the release of their accounts to reveal that they have sold the stadium to a subsidiary company, PZ Holdings Ltd, owned by Newcastle's shareholders.

The transaction took place on June 27 last year - three days before the end of the 2024/25 accounting period - and the total purchase price was £172.1m, generating £129m in profit for the club.

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The deal, which involves the 72-year lease on St James' Park being leased back to the club, was valued at fair market rate by the Premier League and ensured Newcastle made an overall pre-tax profit.

In a briefing with reporters, Newcastle's chief financial officer Simon Capper explained the decision, but would not be drawn on whether it was made to get around profit and sustainability rules and avoid a points deduction.

He said: "The motivation was very much to reorganise our property assets and get them into the correct legal boxes to allow us to go forward with our potential development, either at St James' Park or for a new stadium, and to facilitate that with financing and other similar items. There may be more similar transactions to come in the future, depending on what we end up doing.