How to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Free live streams and TV information for Premier League 2pm kick-off

Watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool for free as Andoni Iraola makes his return to the Vitality Stadium. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Bournemouth made a winning start to their first-ever European campaign with a 2-1 win against Real Sociedad in midweek.

Liverpool also got a vital win on Tuesday night, as they beat Spurs 3-1 to reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool online and from anywhere, including for free, in a tasty clash in the Premier League.

Watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool for FREE

Although Bournemouth vs Liverpool isn't technically available to watch for free, there is a way that viewers in the US can stream the game at no cost.

Live coverage in the States is on USA Network, and this is available on YouTube TV, which currently comes with a 10-day free trial for new customers.

Abroad? Use a VPN to access your Bournemouth vs Liverpool stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Bournemouth vs Liverpool.

The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

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📺 Stream Bournemouth vs Liverpool

How to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool in the UK

Bournemouth vs Liverpool is live on Sky Sports in the UK.

The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and kick-off is at 2:00pm.

Watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the main rights holder for the Premier League in the UK, with at least 215 games, including this Sunday 2pm kick-off. Plans start at £35/month on a long-term TV contract, while existing 24-month Sky TV customers can add Sky Sports for £20/month. Short-term streaming is also available via NOW at a similar price.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool in the US

As mentioned above, fans in the US can watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool on USA Network. Kick-off is at 9:00am ET.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool in Australia

Stan Sport has live coverage of Bournemouth vs Liverpool in Australia. Kick-off is at 11:00pm AEST.

Watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool on Stan Sport Stan Sport is down in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99. The streaming service will not only show Bournemouth vs Liverpool but also every other Premier League and Champions League game across the campaign.

Tickets

Get VIP Bournemouth tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Bournemouth hospitality provides a polished experience in the intimate Vitality Stadium. Guests access the Cherry Orchard Restaurant for gourmet three-course dining (including a breakfast option for early games!), premium padded seating, and a welcome drink. The package also includes half/full-time refreshments and an official programme.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Preview

Marco Rose got a huge boost for his Bournemouth tenure with a brilliant 2-1 win against Real Sociedad in midweek. Fans couldn't have dreamt of a much better trip to begin their Europa League exploits. San Sebastian in mid-September, thank you very much.

In the Premier League, the story has been much different, with the Cherries so far amassing only three points from their opening four games. Maybe they are somewhat hard to beat, but after surrended the lead in each of those four games, it does paint a little bit of a different fixture.

Justin Kluivert has again found his form with goals in Bournemouth's last two games, and he has now netted the Cherries' opener in seven of his last nine goalscoring outings.

Eli Kroupi (ankle), Amine Adli (calf), Julian Araujo (thigh) and Veljko Milosavljevic (knee) are all sidelined at present for Bournemouth.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Liverpool saw three different scorers find the net against Spurs in midweek, with Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo and Alexis Mac Allister.

Iraola is currently unbeaten in his Liverpool tenure, recording three wins and three draws from his opening six outings as manager.

Those three draws have come in the league, against Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Fulham and the Reds will be hoping to kickstart their season with a big performance on the south coast.

Youngsters Lewis Koumas, James McConnell, Rio Ngumoha and Trey Nyoni all impressed in the midweek win, but all four will probably come out for the test against the Cherries.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Bournemouth 1-2 Liverpool

A close encounter will be edged out by an Alexander Isak winner.