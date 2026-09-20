How to watch Fulham vs Man Utd for FREE: Live stream details and TV channels for Super Sunday showdown

Watch Fulham vs Man Utd in the Premier League for FREE, in the showpiece Super Sunday fixture of Gameweek 5.

FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick is under a huge amount of pressure to deliver at Fulham this weekend, after his side were beaten and subsequently dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Brighton in midweek.

Fulham did progress to round four by beating Championship side West Ham 3-2 and manager Álvaro Arbeloa will be hoping the Cottagers can build on that success.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Fulham vs Manchester United online and from anywhere, in the biggest game of the weekend in the 2026/27 Premier League.

Can I watch Fulham vs Man Utd for free?

Yes, you can! Fulham vs Man Utd is being shown live and for free on Idman TV in Azerbaijan.

Idman TV is a free-to-air broadcaster in the country, so you can use a VPN to access the stream and boom - free access to the encounter at Craven Cottage.

Watch Fulham vs Man Utd from anywhere

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How to watch Fulham vs Man Utd in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Fulham vs Man Utd live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will have live coverage of the Premier League clash, with kick-off at 4:30pm BST.

Watch Fulham vs Man Utd on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the main rights holder for the Premier League in the UK, including the weekly flagship Super Sunday. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £20 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now TV.

How to watch Fulham vs Man Utd in the US

In the US, live coverage of Fulham vs Man Utd is available on Peacock, NBC's streaming platform. Kick-off is at 11:30am ET.

Watch Fulham vs Man Utd on Peacock Peacock Premium plans start at $12.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week during the 2026/27 season, including the Manchester derby. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $129.99 a year.

How to watch Fulham vs Man Utd in Australia

Viewers in Australia can stream Fulham vs Man Utd on Stan Sport.

Kick-off is at 1:30am AEST on Monday.

Watch Fulham vs Man Utd on Stan Sport Stan Sport is down in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99. The streaming service will not only show the Fulham vs Man Utd game but also every other Premier League and Champions League game across the campaign.

Tickets

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Fulham vs Man Utd: Preview

Arbeloa is finally off the mark as Fulham boss following their win over West Ham in midweek, and that should put the Cottagers in good stead ahead of Manchester United's arrival in West London.

A spirited 0-0 draw at Liverpool last time out was arguably one of the surprise results of the weekend, with Fulham keeping the Reds' plethora of attacking talents quiet for 90 minutes at Anfield.

It looks like Ryan Sessegnon will miss out with a groin problem, with Kenny Tete also set to be sidelined due to a concussion he suffered on Merseyside in the 0-0 stalemate last week.

Tom Cairney (knee) is also another huge miss at present. Gonzalo Garcia and Rodrigo Muniz are both pushing to start in attack, with the latter netting during the 3-2 win at the London Stadium.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Manchester United again seem to be in turmoil, with the heat starting to rise on manager Carrick, following consecutive defeats to Manchester City and then Brighton.

Shea Lacey and then Mason Mount charged United into a two-goal lead in midweek, before the Seagulls hit back to once again eliminate the red half of Manchester from another cup competition, just as they did in the FA Cup last term.

The big news continues to be around teenage talent JJ Gabriel, who has this week asked for his contract to be ripped up amid talks of a move to Real Madrid.

There is still no Matthijs de Ligt for United, with his back problem now coming up to a year. Lisandro Martinez will once again likely partner Harry Maguire at the back, but will we now see Benjamin Sesko from the off? It can't hurt, can it?

FourFourTwo's prediction

Fulham 1-1 Man Utd

Fulham have been a tough nut to crack in recent years for United and we think this one ends level.