Leeds United vs Crystal Palace FREE live streams: How to watch Premier League clash as Eagles visit Elland Road

Watch Leeds United vs Crystal Palace for free as Daniel Farke's side aim to secure their second home Premier League win this week. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

The Whites continued their excellent start to the campaign with a 4-1 victory over Newcastle United at Elland Road on Monday night, which sent them third in the table.

Palace have made a slow start to the league season under Pierre Sage but they had no such problems in their Europa League opener on Thursday, beating Polish champions Lech Poznan 4-0.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Leeds United vs Crystal Palace online and from anywhere, including for free, in this Sunday afternoon Premier League 2026/27 fixture.

Watch Leeds United vs Crystal Palace for FREE

In the US, YouTube TV's 10-day free trial will provide access to NBCSN, which has live coverage of Leeds United vs Crystal Palace.

Outside the US? Use a VPN to access your free Leeds United vs Crystal Palace stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Leeds United vs Crystal Palace from anywhere

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📺 Stream Leeds United vs Crystal Palace

How to watch Leeds United vs Crystal Palace in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Leeds United vs Crystal Palace live on Sky Sports.

The Premier League clash is being shown on Sky Sports Tennis, with kick-off at 2:00pm BST.

Watch Leeds United vs Crystal Palace on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the main rights holder for the Premier League in the UK, with at least 215 games – including Leeds United vs Crystal Palace. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £20 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.

How to watch Leeds United vs Crystal Palace in the US

As mentioned above, NBCSN is showing Leeds United vs Crystal Palace in the US.

The game is also live on Peacock, NBC's streaming platform. Kick-off is at 9:00am ET.

Watch Leeds United vs Crystal Palace on Peacock Peacock Premium plans start at $12.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week during the 2026/27 season, including Leeds United vs Crystal Palace. There are savings for annual plans, which start at $129.99 a year.

How to watch Leeds United vs Crystal Palace in Australia

Viewers tuning in from Australia can stream Leeds United vs Crystal Palace on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 11:00pm AEST.

Watch Leeds United vs Crystal Palace on Stan Sport Stan Sport is down in price for 2026/27, from AU$32 to AU$29.99. The streaming service will not only show Leeds United vs Crystal Palace but also every other Premier League and Champions League game across the campaign.

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Leeds United vs Crystal Palace: Preview

Life is pretty good right now at Leeds United, who went third in the Premier League with Monday's dominant 4-1 victory over Newcastle United.

The Whites are back at Elland Road this weekend and they will fancy their chances of securing back-to-back home wins against a Crystal Palace side who are 16th in the fledgling table.

Daniel Farke's men have lost just one of their past 13 league games and are unbeaten on home turf since March, but the manager maintains that survival is the aim in the club's second season back in the top flight.

Midfielder Ilia Gruev is available for the first time this season, but Harry Wilson is out with a quad issue. Meanwhile, striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin should have a spring in his step after being recalled to the England squad for the upcoming internationals following a run of four goals in four matches.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Palace are starting to show signs of life under Pierre Sage, with Thursday's 4-0 Europa League win over Lech Poznan their third victory in four games in all competitions.

That being said, they fell to a frustrating 3-2 home defeat against newly-promoted Ipswich Town just eight days ago, so the Eagles can't get too ahead of themselves.

Last season's top goalscorer Ismaila Sarr made his first appearance of 2026/27 against Lech, having missed the start of the campaign due to a groin injury and a potential move to Liverpool that ultimately fell through.

The forward's return to action is a huge boost, but striker Jean-Philippe Mateta and No.1 goalkeeper Dean Henderson remain sidelined through injury.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Leeds United 2-0 Crystal Palace

We expect Leeds to continue their excellent home form with a routine win.