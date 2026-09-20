How to watch Marseille vs PSG for FREE: Live stream details and TV channels for Le Classique

PSG will be looking to pile the misery on Marseille

Watch Marseille vs PSG for free from anywhere in the world as OM battle against the odds to get out of a slump. Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the live stream details and TV channels wherever you are in the world.

For all the distance between Marseille and Paris, these two titans of French football just love a chance to go at each other.

There's a delicious little flavoursome twist this time around. Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain both need to kick their seasons into gear.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Marseille vs PSG online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Marseille vs PSG for free? Yes, Marseille vs PSG is free to watch if you're in Brazil, where CazeTV's YouTube will be showing the game. Abroad for the game? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.

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Watch Marseille vs PSG in the UK

French football fans in the UK can watch Marseille vs PSG on Ligue 1+, the division's direct-to-consumer in-house channel which is available for £9.99 per month.

If you don't want to fork out a monthly fee, Amazon Prime Video is another option, where it is available as a pay-per-view match for £2.49.

Watch Marseille vs PSG on Amazon Prime Video Today's game between Marseille and PSG is available on Amazon Prime Video, where you can purchase access for just £2.49.

Watch Marseille vs PSG in the US

In the US, beIN SPORTS will broadcast Marseille vs PSG.

Watch Marseille vs PSG on beIN Sports USA A subscription costs just $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year and will include every Ligue 1 game across the season.

Marseille vs PSG: Ligue 1 2026/27 preview

Tonight's hosts have lost the last three of their four Ligue 1 matches this season, including at home against the other Parisian opposition. Their only win was on the first day of the season against Strasbourg.

To make matters worse, they were in Europa League action as recently as Thursday and returned from Istanbul with only a 4-1 loss against Besiktas to show for their travels.

Not only was PSG's Champions League opener a 6-1 win against Slovan Bratislava, it was also 11 days ago. The 2025/26 champions arrived in the south rather better rested than their hosts.

Luis Enrique's men finally banked their first league win of the season away against Brest last weekend, when new signing Ferran Torres scored the only goal with his third of the season.

This fixture ended in a 1-0 win for OM last season. PSG captain Marquinhos was credited with an own goal almost exactly a year ago.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Marseille 2-2 PSG

We're staying on the fence here. PSG got a much-needed win last time out but the Velodrome is not full of friends.