Quickfire Quiz 206: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

The latest FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz will test your knowledge of the game far and wide. You know the score: 10 questions in 90 seconds.

PLAY MORE (Image credit: Future) QUICKFIRE QUIZ Play more Quickfire Quizzes

FourFourTwo has lots more football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. We'll begin by asking you to name the first goalscorer in every single Premier League season, then to arrange these players in order of their Premier League appearances from most to least?

One of the biggest Premier League quizzes we've ever done is next on the list, so let's see what you've got. Can you name every player ever to have scored a Premier League hat-trick?

Know your women's football? We want you to list out every team currently competing in the top two divisions of women's football in England, namely the WSL and WSL2.

If historic men's football is more your thing, give this one a try: We want you to name every club to have played in England's top flight, either the First Division or the Premier League, since 1945.

Get the FourFourTwo Ultimate Quiz Book $17.99 View

Here are three more for Premier League specialists. We have 15 questions each on the Premier League in the 2016-17 season, the 2006-07 season and the 1996-97 season. How much do you remember about the top flight 10, 20 and 30 years ago?

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!