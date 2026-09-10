Quiz! Which manager never managed these players?

How well do you know your football managers?

A great manager can make a player. A team of great players can make a manager. Relationships are key in football and pairing the right player and manager is a powerful way to succeed. This FourFourTwo quiz will put you through your paces to find out how much you know about who managed who.

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More importantly, we want to know who didn't manage who. It's a simple set-up. We'll name a player. You tell us which of the four listed managers never had the pleasure of their presence in the dressing room.

There are 10 players in all and we're giving you a punchy time limit of 4 minutes to pick the odd one out from the names associated, or not, with those players.

FourFourTwo has a massive vault of football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. If, and only if, you're looking for a serious challenge and have half an hour to spare, you can try to name every player ever to have scored a Premier League hat-trick.

We also want to know whether you can remember and name the first goalscorer of every Premier League season from the first in 1992-93 all the way up to the current 2026-27 campaign.

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Lastly, can you name every team in the top two divisions of women's football in England and every top flight team in men's football in England since 1945?

FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 67 features clues on shirt sponsors, EFL counties, and relegations. Don't forget to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of football trivia and analysis, and don't forget to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can secret hints and get on the leaderboard.