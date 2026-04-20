Liverpool star confirms new contract in huge Reds u-turn

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Arne Slot is set to be boosted by a key player putting pen to paper

Liverpool manager Arne Slot
Arne Slot could be set to be boosted by a key new contract (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Liverpool’s hopes of successfully defending their Premier League title were extinguished some time ago, Arne Slot’s side’s hopes of a strong end to the season were boosted at the weekend when they claimed a last-gasp win over local rivals Everton.

Skipper Virgil van Dijk netted in the tenth minute of stoppage time to win the first Merseyside derby played at the Toffees' Hill Dickinson Stadium, a result which also boosted the Reds’ hopes of securing a Champions League place.

Liverpool star set to pen new deal