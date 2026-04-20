Liverpool star confirms new contract in huge Reds u-turn

Arne Slot could be set to be boosted by a key new contract

While Liverpool’s hopes of successfully defending their Premier League title were extinguished some time ago, Arne Slot’s side’s hopes of a strong end to the season were boosted at the weekend when they claimed a last-gasp win over local rivals Everton.

Skipper Virgil van Dijk netted in the tenth minute of stoppage time to win the first Merseyside derby played at the Toffees' Hill Dickinson Stadium, a result which also boosted the Reds’ hopes of securing a Champions League place.

Going into the final five games of the season, Liverpool sit seven points clear of Chelsea in the final Champions League qualification spot and were also boosted by news of a potential new contract following the victory over Everton.

Liverpool star set to pen new deal