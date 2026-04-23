Liverpool to move for shock Tottenham flop, as relegation looms: report

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Arne Slot’s side could see the ailing Spurs forward make an Anfield arrival next season

Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley and Liverpool.
Arne Slot could bring in a struggling Spurs forward to join his squad next season. (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Arne Slot’s men could see a struggling Tottenham Hotspur forward join their ranks next season, with the Reds preparing to ‘accelerate’ their interest.

Liverpool are reportedly lining up a shock move for the Spurs man, who is looking to extend his Premier League stay in the event of a Tottenham Hotspur relegation.