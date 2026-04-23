Liverpool to move for shock Tottenham flop, as relegation looms: report
Arne Slot’s side could see the ailing Spurs forward make an Anfield arrival next season
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Arne Slot’s men could see a struggling Tottenham Hotspur forward join their ranks next season, with the Reds preparing to ‘accelerate’ their interest.
Liverpool are reportedly lining up a shock move for the Spurs man, who is looking to extend his Premier League stay in the event of a Tottenham Hotspur relegation.
The Reds are currently well-placed for Champions League qualification, clear by five points in fifth position of closest competitors Brighton, with a game in hand also yet to play.