The crazy potential League One fixture that highlights Leicester's dramatic decline

It is almost exactly a decade since Leicester City were crowned Premier League champions, an achievement so unlikely that it felt almost surreal to watch Wes Morgan lift the trophy.

For the Leicester fans, there was a sense of overwhelming jubilation: they had witnessed something that seemed impossible, an incomparable footballing zenith.

The good times did not end there, either: there was a run to the quarter-finals of the Champions League the following season, and a narrow defeat to Atletico Madrid. There was FA Cup glory in 2021 and a Conference League semi-final against Roma in 2022.

The EFL's most remarkable fixture may well involve Leicester City next term