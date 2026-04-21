The crazy potential League One fixture that highlights Leicester's dramatic decline

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The Foxes are close to relegation from the Championship

The Leicester City badge painted on a wall in the stands at the King Power Stadium
Leicester City have endured a rapid fall from grace (Image credit: Alamy)

It is almost exactly a decade since Leicester City were crowned Premier League champions, an achievement so unlikely that it felt almost surreal to watch Wes Morgan lift the trophy.

For the Leicester fans, there was a sense of overwhelming jubilation: they had witnessed something that seemed impossible, an incomparable footballing zenith.

The EFL's most remarkable fixture may well involve Leicester City next term