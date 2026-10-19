Manchester United record-breaker eyed up by Barcelona for January swoop: report

Manchester United could see things go from bad to worse very soon.

According to reports, Barcelona are pushing strongly to sign club captain and Manchester United record-breaker Bruno Fernandes in the winter transfer window.

The Portuguese superstar, who broke the Premier League assist record in 2025-26 under Michael Carrick, is reportedly frustrated with Man United's current direction and open to a January departure.

Galatasaray are also in the picture, as they gun for an unprecedented fifth successive Super Lig title; however, Barcelona’s emergence could spell trouble for Carrick’s side.

Barcelona emerge as strong contenders in hunt for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes’ signature

Barcelona and Galatasaray are eyeing up the Portuguese record-breaker. (Image credit: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Should Fernandes make the move, he would trade in life at Old Trafford for the chance to win major silverware in Spain, and possibly the Champions League.

Aged 32, the Portuguese star’s hopes of winning football’s biggest prizes appears likely to die in Manchester, and his time to secure such trophies elsewhere in Europe is running out.

According to Fanatik, the 32-year-old has become unhappy at Manchester United, who are currently placed 13th in the Premier League standings, and is pushing to leave Old Trafford in January.

Galatasaray, long-time admirers of Fernandes who previously tried to sign him, are pushing again for the 32-year-old, but will face serious competition from reigning La Liga champions Barcelona.

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The Super Lig side, pursuing a fifth consecutive Turkish top-flight title, were beaten 4-0 by Trabzonspor in September, after their rivals secured the services of Mohamed Salah following the World Cup.

The Egyptian, who won the PFA Players’ Player of the Year trophy a year prior to Fernandes’ victory in 2025-26, bagged a hat-trick and notched an assist in that clash. Now, Galatasaray are aiming to bring a PFA victor of their own to Turkey.

However, should Barcelona’s interest remain, it is likely that the 32-year-old will instead opt for a La Liga move, with Hansi Flick’s men displaying clear Champions League-winning potential.

Fernandes is unhappy at Manchester United. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For now, Manchester United face a crucial decision, with Fernandes’ contract expiring next summer ahead of the 2027-28 Premier League season.

The Red Devils do hold an option for another year; however, should their captain wish to depart, it is unlikely that Manchester United will be able to prevent Fernandes from departing to Barcelona in January.

After Lisandro Martinez’s flame-stoking post-match comments, directed at unnamed executives in the Red Devils’ hierarchy, tensions at Old Trafford are boiling over, and things could soon go from bad to worse for Manchester United.