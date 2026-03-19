Manchester United 'seriously working' on £86m Sandro Tonali move, as their first summer transfer: report

Manchester United are pursuing a move for Sandro Tonali, with the Newcastle United midfielder “open” to the move.

The Magpies were spectacularly knocked out of the Champions League at Camp Nou last night 8-3 on aggregate and currently sit ninth in the Premier League, with hopes of getting back into Europe's premier competition dwindling with just eight matches of the season remaining.

FourFourTwo understands that there could be major outgoings again at St. James' Park, following the high-profile record sale of Alexander Isak last summer – and Manchester United are at the front of the queue for Tonali, after an impressive couple of seasons in English football.

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Manchester United closing in on Sandro Tonali signing to partner Kobbie Mainoo

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Regardless of whether or not the Red Devils choose to appoint current interim boss Michael Carrick on a permanent basis, midfield will be a major area of investment this summer.

The re-emergence of Kobbie Mainoo in the centre of the park has been a major positive of Carrick's reign so far, but with Casemiro set to depart the club on a free transfer and Manuel Ugarte having seriously underwhelmed since his transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, the 13-time Premier League champions are searching for another no.6 to partner their homegrown talent.

Kobbie Mainoo has returned to the United side (Image credit: Getty Images)

New information from Christopher Michel of absolutfussball.de has now been relayed by TEAMtalk, with the journalist revealing in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that United are “seriously working on a move for Sandro Tonali” and that the Italian is “quite open to a move to Manchester”.

TEAMtalk themselves have confirmed that both United and Arsenal are looking at Tonali – though FourFourTwo understands that fellow Magpies Tino Livramento and Anthony Gordon could well register as more serious targets in North London.

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Ranked at no.7 in FourFourTwo's list of the best defensive midfielders in the world right now, Tonali has matured into one of the best in his position in the world over the past 18 months under Eddie Howe.

Newcastle's stagnation this season, however, has called the futures of several key Toon stars into question – and though Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) is being replaced by a new system, Squad Cost Ratio (SCR) from next season, Newcastle may well still have to speculate to accumulate this summer.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have plenty of areas that they may be looking to invest, with full-backs, central midfielders and depth in attack all areas that could be looked at – while the hiring of a new manager will be the biggest decision that owners INEOS oversee.

Manchester United's minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has big decisions ahead this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's thought that Newcastle value the likes of Tonali, Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes all at least £80 million each.

The Magpies, in return, are said to be interested in bringing Elliot Anderson back to Tyneside to strengthen their midfield, with the England international in danger of being relegated with Nottingham Forest.

Tonali is valued at €80m, as per Transfermarkt. Manchester United take on Bournemouth as Premier League action returns this Friday night.