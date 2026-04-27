Manchester City want to repeat Antoine Semenyo transfer success as youngster to undergo audition: report

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A teenage talent is on Pep Guardiola's radar

Antoine Semenyo of Manchester City celebrates scoring his team&#039;s second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Etihad Stadium on January 24, 2026
Antoine Semenyo has had a strong start to his Manchester City career (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Antoine Semenyo proved to be a shrewd acquisition in January for Manchester City.

The winger, signed from Bournemouth for £64m, has scored five goals in 12 Premier League games for Pep Guardiola’s side and added yet more depth to City’s already envious attack.

Man City interested in Kroupi

Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi

Eli Junior Kroupi has starred for Bournemouth in the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eli Junior Kroupi has been a revelation for Bournemouth this season after his £10m move from French side Lorient.

The 19-year-old has 11 Premier League goals in 29 appearances, only 17 of which have been starts.

That impressive return has inevitably alerted some of the Premier League’s elite, with Liverpool and Manchester United also linked.

According to Sky Sport Switzerland, City boss Guardiola is 'closely monitoring' the youngster, having been impressed by his performances.

Kroupi has scored twice against City’s title rivals Arsenal this season, as well as netting in both games against Manchester United.

City director of football Hugo Viana reportedly 'endorses' a move for Kroupi, whose profile is said to fit with the club’s model.

But no contact has been made yet with Bournemouth, who do not want to sell their teenage star and have set a starting price of around £69m.

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City have reportedly not ruled out a move for Kroupi in the summer, but much will depend on if any attacking players leave the club.

Guardiola’s side are set to play against Kroupi’s Bournemouth next month as they continue their title bid, and the youngster will undoubtedly want to impress in that game at the Vitality Stadium.

In FourFourTwo’s view, Kroupi is certainly a player to keep a close eye on, but another forward is unlikely to be a priority for City this summer, and another season with Bournemouth could benefit his development.

Eli Junior Kroupi of Bournemouth celebrates scoring their fourth goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Bournemouth at Old Trafford

Eli Junior Kroupi has scored at Old Trafford and the Emirates this season (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
Callum Rice-Coates
Callum Rice-Coates

Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.

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