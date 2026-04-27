Manchester City want to repeat Antoine Semenyo transfer success as youngster to undergo audition: report

Antoine Semenyo has had a strong start to his Manchester City career

Antoine Semenyo proved to be a shrewd acquisition in January for Manchester City.

The winger, signed from Bournemouth for £64m, has scored five goals in 12 Premier League games for Pep Guardiola’s side and added yet more depth to City’s already envious attack.

And it appears City could be set to target another Bournemouth forward this summer.

Man City interested in Kroupi

Eli Junior Kroupi has starred for Bournemouth in the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eli Junior Kroupi has been a revelation for Bournemouth this season after his £10m move from French side Lorient.

The 19-year-old has 11 Premier League goals in 29 appearances, only 17 of which have been starts.

That impressive return has inevitably alerted some of the Premier League’s elite, with Liverpool and Manchester United also linked.

According to Sky Sport Switzerland , City boss Guardiola is 'closely monitoring' the youngster, having been impressed by his performances.

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Kroupi has scored twice against City’s title rivals Arsenal this season, as well as netting in both games against Manchester United.

City director of football Hugo Viana reportedly 'endorses' a move for Kroupi, whose profile is said to fit with the club’s model.

But no contact has been made yet with Bournemouth, who do not want to sell their teenage star and have set a starting price of around £69m.

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City have reportedly not ruled out a move for Kroupi in the summer, but much will depend on if any attacking players leave the club.

Guardiola’s side are set to play against Kroupi’s Bournemouth next month as they continue their title bid, and the youngster will undoubtedly want to impress in that game at the Vitality Stadium.

In FourFourTwo’s view, Kroupi is certainly a player to keep a close eye on, but another forward is unlikely to be a priority for City this summer, and another season with Bournemouth could benefit his development.