Manchester United outcast targeted for a return to home country

Altay Bayindir’s Manchester United career has been a tale of frustration.

The goalkeeper arrived at Old Trafford from Fenerbahce in the summer 2023 transfer window and found himself behind Andre Onana as the Premier League giants’ first-choice option.

But while the Cameroonian continued to flounder, Bayindir’s first-team prospects fared little better as he made just 13 first-team appearances under both Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim.

Article continues below

Altay Bayindir offered an escape from Manchester United misery

Bayindir could be set to leave Old Trafford in the near future (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Onana’s loan move to Trabzonspor earlier this season did little for the 27-year-old’s chances as Senne Lammens’ deadline-day signing restored the Red Devils’ existing pecking order.

However, Bayindir could soon be offered an escape from his peripheral role in the Premier League with reports indicating that Besiktas are actively exploring a deal to sign him.

A return to Turkiye could revive Bayindir's first-team prospects (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Sporx via Sport Witness, the Black Eagles previously made a move for the Turkiye international in January with a loan move all set up before United reportedly pulled the plug.

But Bayindir is back on the Super Lig outfit’s radar ahead of the summer with head coach Sergen Yalcun identifying him as a preferred target over Borussia Dortmund’s Salih Ozcan.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Michael Carrick’s side anticipate Lammens’ understudy to leave the Theatre of Dreams this summer and were reportedly considering a modest €5 million price tag in February.

A potential return to Istanbul would stir fond memories for Bayindir after he won the Turkish Cup with Fenerbahce just months before securing a move to the English top flight.

This season he has made just six Premier League starts for Manchester United, who signed him on an initial four-year contract with the option of another 12 months, but failed to keep a single clean sheet.

Besiktas are hoping to lure Bayindir back to Istanbul (Image credit: Alamy)

Bayindir’s last appearance came in September’s 3-1 defeat at Brentford as Lammens adjusted to life with the 20-time English champions but has not featured since despite Amorim’s departure.

His most recent competitive involvement was during his country’s World Cup qualifier with Spain, which ended in a 2-2 draw and secured their place in this month’s play-off round.

Vincenzo Montella’s defeated Romania in their bid to reach this summer’s tournament at the semi-final stage and now face a do-or-die play-off in Kosovo for one of the final spot at the World Cup.