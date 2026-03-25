Saudi Arabia unsettle Liverpool with triple transfer target swoop: report

Arne Slot's Liverpool could be set for some upheaval

Mohamed Salah has announced he will leave Liverpool in the summer and the Saudi Pro League appears his most likely destination - and he's not the only one.

The 33-year-old has been linked with Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr and Al Hilal as the league looks to add the latest star name to its ranks.

But Salah may not be the only Liverpool man headed to Saudi Arabia after the conclusion of the Premier League season.

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Liverpool trio on Saudi radar

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is a target for the Saudi Pro League (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Independent , sporting director Richard Hughes and chief executive of football Michael Edwards are both targets for the Saudi Pro League.

Question marks surrounding recruitment and Liverpool’s underperformance this season could mean a potential restructure at the top.

Edwards’ position has been complicated by Liverpool’s move away from a multi-club ownership strategy, which the chief executive had originally been brought in to oversee.

He reportedly looked at multiple clubs, including Bordeaux, Malaga and Getafe but Liverpool’s hierarchy chose not to purchase any.

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The 46-year-old could reportedly be offered a new opportunity in Saudi Arabia, while Hughes has been identified by Al Hilal in a bid to improve their recruitment.

Both Edwards and Hughes have been viewed as influential figures in Liverpool’s recent success, and their expertise could help further boost the Saudi Pro League’s profile.

Alongside Salah, who remains the top target for a division that now boasts the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Karim Benzema, the potential triple signing from Liverpool could be significant.

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While Liverpool could be set for a summer of change, The Independent claims there are currently no plans to dismiss manager Arne Slot.

After winning the Premier League title in his first season, the Dutchman has struggled domestically in 2025/26.

But Liverpool are set to stick with Slot as they look to replace Salah and regain their title next season.