Mohamed Salah's most likely next club revealed after Liverpool bombshell
The Egyptian King has confirmed he will depart Liverpool at the end of the season.
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After close to a decade at Liverpool, Mohamed Salah will leave the club in the summer.
It will be an undoubtedly emotional farewell for an Anfield legend and a Premier League great, who has 255 goals in 435 appearances since his arrival in 2017.
But Salah will move on to pastures new as he looks for more success elsewhere in the twilight years of his career.Article continues below
Where next for Mo Salah?
The Egypt international had already been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and that appears to be his most likely destination.
But could there be European clubs interested in the 33-year-old, or would a move to the USA appeal after the World Cup?
According to oddschecker, the bookies expect Salah to join the Saudi Pro League. He is 6/4 to be playing for any Saudi club by the conclusion of the summer transfer window.
More specifically, Al-Ittihad, who boast former Liverpool midfielder Fabinho in their squad, are the favourites to sign Salah at 6/4.
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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr are 6/1 to bring in Salah and reunite him with ex-Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane.
Meanwhile, Al Hilal are 7/1 to strengthen their attack with the addition of Salah. Another former Liverpool forward, Darwin Nunez, plays his football there, alongside Karim Benzema.
If no Saudi clubs can agree a deal, Salah is 6/1 to move to any MLS club.
Remaining in Europe seems less likely, with a return to Italy - where he previously played for Fiorentina and Roma - at 8/1. A switch to La Liga or Ligue 1 is the same odds.
In terms of individual clubs, European champions PSG are 12/1 to sign Salah. Real Madrid are 14/1, while Roma and Barcelona are 20/1.
And if you have a premonition that Salah will opt to stay in the Premier League, you can get odds of 33/1 for a move to Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle or Arsenal.
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Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.
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