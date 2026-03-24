Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool at the end of the season after 11 years at the club

Mohamed Salah is to leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

The decision has been confirmed by both Liverpool on their website and by Salah in a post on social media, with the former claiming that, “Salah expressed his wish to make this announcement to the supporters at the earliest possible opportunity to provide transparency about his future due to his respect and gratitude for them.”

The Egyptian King departs Merseyside as the all-time top scorer of any overseas player in the history of the Premier League

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Why is Mohamed Salah leaving Liverpool?

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Since arriving back on these shores in 2017, Salah has undoubtedly become one of the greatest players in the history of English football.

Ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest Premier League players of all time, the 33-year-old has won everything in the club game, helping the Reds to two Premier League titles, the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups, along with a Community Shield.

Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring a penalty for Liverpool during a Premier League match against Southampton (Image credit: Alamy)

Salah has managed to score who scored over 100 goals for Liverpool and has won three PFA Player of the Year awards, scoring at least 20 goals every season on Merseyside.

This term has seen a drop-off, however, with the Egyptian having only scored 10 so far in 34 games in all competitions – though Liverpool have been seven times more likely to win with Salah in tow.

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The Egyptian was at the centre of a row earlier this season in which it looked like he might leave the club in January, with Jamie Carragher launching into a monologue about the forward on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

Salah's peripheral role under Arne Slot this season has been a difficult one for a star who has been the fulcrum of a Reds side ever since his debut, but with his 34th birthday now approaching and a long-standing interest from the Saudi Pro League, it may be fair to suggest the no.11 is past his peak.

Having signed a contract last summer, however, Salah's current deal expires in 2027.

Arne Slot and Mohamed Salah have had a difficult relationship at times (Image credit: Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

“With plenty still left to play for this season, Salah is firmly focused on trying to achieve the best possible finish to the campaign for Liverpool and, therefore, the time to fully celebrate his legacy and achievements will follow later in the year when he bids farewell to Anfield,” Liverpool said in their statement.

Salah is valued at €30 million by Transfermarkt. Liverpool are back in FA Cup action when they take on Manchester City in the quarter-finals after this international break.