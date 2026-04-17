Tottenham Hotspur second summer signing revealed: report

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Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly identified AFC Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi as a primary target for the upcoming summer transfer window

Marcos Senesi in training for Bournemouth
Marcos Senesi in training for Bournemouth (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur will attempt to sign Argentinian defender Marcos Senesi from Bournemouth this summer, according to an exclusive report by The Athletic.

The Argentine international has enjoyed a stellar campaign on the south coast, establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s most reliable and admired left-footed central defenders.

Marcos Senesi to Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer

Marcos Senesi in actionfor Bournemouth against Spurs

Marcos Senesi in actionfor Bournemouth against Spurs (Image credit: Getty Images)

Senesi, 28, has earned plaudits for his aggressive style of play, aerial dominance, and his ball-playing ability out from the back.

Since joining the Cherries from