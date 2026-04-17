Tottenham Hotspur second summer signing revealed: report

Tottenham Hotspur will attempt to sign Argentinian defender Marcos Senesi from Bournemouth this summer, according to an exclusive report by The Athletic.

The Argentine international has enjoyed a stellar campaign on the south coast, establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s most reliable and admired left-footed central defenders.

According to the report, Spurs are eager to recruit a quality centre-back capable of providing both tactical flexibility and genuine competition for Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, although both could still leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer with Senesi serving as a replacement for either.

Marcos Senesi to Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer

Marcos Senesi in actionfor Bournemouth against Spurs (Image credit: Getty Images)

Senesi, 28, has earned plaudits for his aggressive style of play, aerial dominance, and his ball-playing ability out from the back.

Since joining the Cherries from