Marcus Rashford to complete Barcelona move - but it relies on one key detail: report

Marcus Rashford could finally have an exit route out of Manchester United this January, with a move to Barcelona getting closer.

After revealing his desire to leave Manchester United at the end of 2024, it seemed inevitable that Rashford would no longer be playing for his boyhood club from the start of 2025. Things haven't quite worked out for the Englishman, though, with AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Monaco moves all falling through.

There's still a possibility that he could join Barcelona before the transfer window shuts on February 3, however, with the Telegraph revealing tentative talks have reopened between the two clubs and the player over a potential loan deal.

Marcus Rashford to join Barcelona, if Ansu Fati leaves

Rashford could finally complete his Barcelona switch (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Rashford is to complete a Catalonia switch, it still relies on one key detail being ironed out.

Barcelona currently have no more space in their squad or on their wage bill to accomodate more players - defender Eric Garcia looked all set to leave for either Girona or Como, but manager Hansi Flick blocked those transfers after Garcia scored in the Champions League against Benfica.

Fati's time at Barcelona could be about to come to an end (Image credit: Getty Images)

There's still a chance for space to be freed up in the Blaugrana's squad, though, with Ansu Fati attracting the interest of Ajax, according to De Telegraaf. The report suggests that the 22-year-old is admired by the club's hierarchy in Amsterdam, and could make a winter switch.

If Fati does leave, that'll create more potential for Rashford to complete a move to Barcelona. While it's not a foregone conclusion, with wages and future terms still to be negotiated, Fati's departure would make space and money for the Manchester United man.

In FourFourTwo's view, it feels like there's still a lot of things that need to be discussed in the final few days of the window for Rashford to get his Old Trafford departure wish.

In saying that, this is also a time when clubs act a lot quicker in negotiations and minor details don't become such big problems. This is a move that would suit all parties involved, but it obviously relies on another transfer happening first, which could have a detrimental impact.