Tottenham Hotspur close to completing sensational deal for Barcelona wonderkid, in big statement of intent: report

Tottenham Hotspur are still looking for attacking talent to replace Harry Kane ahead of the transfer deadline, and Ange Postecoglou might just have found the perfect player.

Kane's departure for Bayern Munich has left a gaping hole in the Tottenham Hotspur squad, with Richarlison starting the opening three games of the Premier League season at centre-forward.

Dejan Kulusevski and Heung-min Son have started either side of the Brazilian in wide areas, but Tottenham are still lacking strength in depth. That looks likely to change in the coming days, though, with Spurs working on a deal to bring an attacking wonderkid to the club.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham Hotspur are in direct contract with Barcelona over the signing of Ansu Fati on a loan deal, with the 20-year-old looking for regular first-team minutes in the 2023/24 campaign.

However, Barcelona are stipulating that Spurs cover 100 per cent of Fati's wages during the season-long loan, with negotiations between the two clubs ongoing. Tottenham and Barca seemingly have a good relationship, with the former taking Clement Lenglet on loan last season, too.

This season, Fati has managed just 47 minutes in the La Liga champions' opening three games, with manager Xavi only introducing the Spaniard from the bench.

Since making his debut at 16-years-old in 2019, Fati has unfortunately failed to live up to the extremely high expectations placed upon him. Once the hottest prospect Barcelona had produced since Lionel Messi, Fati has struggled for form in recent years.

Injuries hampered his 2020/21 and 2021/22 campaigns, while last term he managed just 14 starts despite being fully fit for the entirety of Barcelona's triumphant La Liga season.

Now, though, he is looking to establish himself as a first-team regular - ideally at Barcelona, though the aforementioned report suggests he is open to kickstarting his career away from the Catalonian giants before returning full of confidence.

He has plenty of time left to prove himself at Barca, too, with his current deal running for another four years. Barcelona also have the option to extend his contract for a further two years.

Transfermarkt currently values Fati at around £30m.

