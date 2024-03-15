Manchester United planning TRIPLE transfer raid on Barcelona this summer: report

Manchester United are reported lining up a summer pursuit for Barcelona trio Frenkie De Jong, Ansu Fati and Alejandro Balde.

Erik ten Hag's side are expected to be busy customers when it comes to the summer window, with some 11 players expected to hear decisions over their futures at the club.

INEOS chiefs Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford are known to have ambitious targets for the Red Devils heading into next season, with a return to the UEFA Champions League a huge priority.

WATCH | Why do Man Utd want Dan Ashworth so badly?

According to a report via MundoDeportivo, United duo John Murtough and Matt Hargreaves met with Barcelona's sporting director Deco earlier this week to discuss plans for De Jong, Balde and Fati.

De Jong has long been liked by Ten Hag and United were unsuccessful in their attempts to sign the Netherlands international in the summer, as the former Ajax midfielder refused to move from the Nou Camp.

With Ten Hag having previously worked with the 26-year-old in Amsterdam, it is thought the Red Devils could relaunch their attempts to sign him later this year.

As for Fati, the exciting winger has spent the season on loan with Brighton and so far has impressed in his performances for the Seagulls.

At just 21, the Spaniard has four goals in 26 appearances and it remains unclear whether he will return to Barcelona in the summer or seek a fresh start away from the Nou Camp.

Barcelona's on-loan attacker Ansu Fati in action for Brighton. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Balde, 20, has made a total of 22 starts for the Catalan giants so far and is likely to be the player most attractive for United to pursue.

Ten Hag has faced consistent problems at left-back this season with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia spending large periods of time on the sidelines due to individual issues.

"We talk about one of my biggest frustrations," said Ten Hag, when asked about the defensive duo just last week.

"You can accept in a position that a player is not available, but when two players are not available over the course of the season, that is very frustrating, because that is also very difficult to catch up as a team but we dealt with it in the best way, but of course it is a disadvantage."

