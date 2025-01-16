Tottenham to revive attacking star's career with January deal following North London derby defeat: report

Tottenham are looking to get over their defeat in the North London derby to Arsenal on Wednesday by signing a forward once tipped for stardom but who has struggled for form in recent years.

After going 1-0 up at the Emirates, Tottenham looked in the ascendancy against Arsenal and were wanting victory to help turn their fortunes around. A Dominic Solanke own goal and Leandro Trossard strike put paid to that idea, though.

That's left Tottenham scrambling around in the transfer market looking to boost the squad, and it could rely on a gamble from a former wonderkid.

Tottenham to revive Ansu Fati's career?

Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing Fati (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Tottenham are interested in signing Barcelona forward Ansu Fati this January. They have reportedly already launched a bid for the Spaniard, who is valued at less than £10m by Transfermarkt.

The report suggests that, after losing the North London derby to Arsenal on Wednesday night, Daniel Levy is willing to provide Ange Postecoglou with more attacking firepower for the remainder of the season, with Ansu Fati seen as a good option.

Fati spent last term on loan at Brighton (Image credit: Getty Images)

That's despite the 22-year-old having made just eight appearances in all competitions this season, with seven of those coming as a substitute. He's failed to score or assist this term, too, but Tottenham are hoping to revive his ailing career.

Once seen as the answer to replacing Lionel Messi in Catalonia after making his debut aged just 16, Fati's career has largely stalled due to recurring injury issues and a struggle to find form.

A loan at Brighton last season didn't set the world alight, either, though he did manage 27 appearances for the Seagulls across the campaign. Tottenham could look to build on that, with his age and talent still indicating there's potential for Fati to reach a high level.

In FourFourTwo's view, Tottenham should only consider completing a deal for Fati if they manage to get him cheap enough. With his contract expiring in 2027 and his struggle to find form, Fati shouldn't cost too much, though the gamble is certainly worth it for a player who has obvious talent and quality.