All or Nothing: Arsenal Amazon documentary – release date, how to watch, trailer and rumours

Plans for an All or Nothing: Arsenal documentary on Amazon Prime were revealed in July 2021, following similar projects with Manchester City, Tottenham and Juventus.

The behind-the-scenes programme will follow the Gunners through the 2021/22 season – which has so far included pressure on Mikel Arteta following an unsure start, and the stripping of captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Manager Mikel Arteta has revealed he had no say in whether Arsenal should feature in the documentary, but did appear in the previous Manchester City series when he was assistant to Pep Guardiola, and has said this could be the "perfect year" to showcase Arsenal's progression under him.

When will All or Nothing: Arsenal be released?

We don't have a release date for All or Nothing: Arsenal yet, but based on previous series of the show, we might expect it to coincide with the start of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

Manchester City, the first Premier League club to receive the All or Nothing treatment, had their series released on August 17, 2018, while Tottenham's arrived on our screens on August 31, 2020.

However, the most recent version, with Italian side Juventus, didn't arrive until November 25, 2021.

While 2022/23 kicks off a little earlier than usual due to the 2022 winter World Cup, it might drop a little sooner than previous series, but given that it is set to include the whole 2021/22 season, we certainly shouldn't expect All or Nothing: Arsenal to land any earlier than August 2022.

How to watch All or Nothing: Arsenal

All or Nothing: Arsenal is being made by Amazon and is an exclusive to Amazon Prime customers.

Amazon Prime also has rights to show 20 Premier League games a season, and is free for the first month – after that, you can become a full customer for £7.99 a month or an Amazon Prime Video customer for £5.99 a month.

Is there an All or Nothing: Arsenal trailer?

There's no trailer for All or Nothing: Arsenal yet, and the teaser trailer for Tottenham's didn't drop until mid-July – around six weeks before the show aired – so don't expect anything soon.

