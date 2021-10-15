How to watch Arsene Wenger: Invincible documentary: Release date and trailer announced

Arsene Wenger: Invincible, a new documentary about the revolutionary Arsenal manager, is set for release on November 11.

The film tells the story of Wenger and his time at Arsenal with insight from the man himself. A much-anticipated documentary for Arsenal fans, Invincible features interviews, too, from the likes of Ian Wright and Sir Alex Ferguson.

The doc will not be available to stream just yet, however.

Arsene Wenger: Invincible is set for a cinema release on November 11, before you can pick it up on DVD, Blu-Ray or digital download from November 22.

Arsène Wenger: Invincible. The definitive story. In his own words.Watch the Official Trailer. Coming November 2021.Follow @WengerFilm for updates. Preorder now: https://t.co/iyET5yzocm#WengerFilm pic.twitter.com/3owVZBgIz7October 14, 2021 See more

Fans will get to see previously unseen archive footage with this documentary, as directors Gabriel Clarke (Bobby Robson: More Than A Manager, Finding Jack Charlton) and Christian Jeanpierre take a look at one of the Premier League's most charismatic faces.

The film is set with the backdrop of the 2003/04 season, where Arsenal won the title without losing a single game.

You can buy the film now on Blu-Ray or DVD from Amazon.