Aston Villa squad 2021/22: Full team for new Premier League season
Dean Smith is facing a difficult transition without club captain and star player Jack Grealish
After narrowly surviving relegation on the final day of their first season back in the Premier League, Aston Villa made huge strides to finish in mid-table last time around.
2019/20's investment in the squad paid off, with Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash, Bertrand Traore and Ollie Watkins all making important contributions to their cause.
Anwar El Ghazi, who had previously been a target for criticism, also found his feet in the Premier League, scoring 10 goals in 28 appearances.
Villa got off to an excellent start, winning their first four games, including an unforgettable 7-2 thrashing of reigning champions Liverpool.
At one stage it looked like they could be in the running to qualify for a place in Europe before their form faded in the second half of the season.
But there is still plenty of cause for optimism as Villa look to re-establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the top flight, despite losing Jack Grealish in the summer.
Supporters will be intrigued to see whether Emiliano Buendia, a record signing from Norwich City, can live up to Grealish's standard.
Goalkeepers: Jed Steer, Emiliano Martinez, Viljami Sinisalo
Defenders: Matty Cash, Matt Targett, Ashley Young, Dominic Revan, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Kortney Hause, Sil Swinkels, Axel Tuanzebe
Midfielders: Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Marvelous Nakamba, Morgan Sanson, Jacob Ramsey, Trezeguet, Anwar El Ghazi, Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Ben Chrisene, Emiliano Buendia, Carney Chukwuemeka, Aaron Ramsey, Leon Bailey
Forwards: Danny Ings, Keinan Davis, Ollie Watkins, Bertrand Traore, Cameron Archer, Brad Young
