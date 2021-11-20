Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion live stream, Saturday 20 November, 3pm GMT

Steven Gerrard will take charge of his first game as Aston Villa manager when Brighton come to town on Saturday afternoon.

Dean Smith was sacked following Villa’s 1-0 loss to Southampton before the international break. That was their fifth defeat on the bounce in the Premier League and the board decided to act, with Gerrard appointed just four days after Smith was relieved of his duties.

The former Liverpool captain did an excellent job at Rangers, guiding the club to their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years in 2020/21 and also making progress in Europe. Gerrard plainly has his eyes on the Liverpool job at some point in the future, but that does not mean he considers Villa a mere stepping stone. Gerrard would not have taken the job had he not believed in the club’s potential, although the focus for now will be on pulling the Villans clear of the relegation zone.

Brighton have still only lost two games all season; Liverpool and Chelsea are the only sides who have tasted defeat less often. Yet Graham Potter’s side have also gone six league games without a win.

Some of the draws in that run have been creditable – the 0-0 with Arsenal and the 2-2 at Liverpool – but Albion have underwhelmed on other occasions. They struggled to break down Newcastle last time out and seem to be finding it difficult to fashion clear-cut chances. Conversion was a bigger problem than creation last season, but Brighton rank sixth-bottom of the expected goals table this time around.

Villa will have to make do without Bertrand Traore, Trezeguet, Douglas Luiz and Marvelous Nakamba. Ezri Konsa is available again after suspension.

Brighton will be unable to call upon the services of the suspended Robert Sanchez, while Steven Alzate, Danny Welbeck and Enock Mwepu are sidelined though injury.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Saturday 20 November. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

