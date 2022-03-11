Ballon d'Or 2022 power rankings: Who will win the award? Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski all favourites

The Ballon d'Or 2022 countdown starts now, with new reforms announced – which might scupper Lionel Messi's plans of an eighth award.

Starting from 2022, the prestigious trophy will be awarded for the previous season, rather than a calendar year, with the ceremony moved back to the autumn. Just 100 journalists will get to vote in future – from FIFA's top-ranked century of nations – while the women's award will be voted for by a journalist from the top 50.

We're over halfway through the 2021/22 season – and the favourites list for the Ballon d'Or is already shaping up…

Who are the favourites for the Ballon d'Or?

Odds according to William Hill

1. Mohamed Salah: 3/1

The outstanding player in the Premier League this season, Mohamed Salah has gone from strength to strength.

Salah scored 16 goals in 21 Premier League games before going to the Africa Cup of Nations, where he finished as a runner-up, scoring vital goals for Egypt along the way. He's also notched eight goals in his first seven Champions League games – and with Liverpool expected to go far in Europe, that number can only increase.

With the Ballon d'Or switching to become more aligned with what a player achieves over a single season, there's plenty of hope for Liverpool fans that their Egyptian King will become only the second-ever African winner after 1995's George Weah.

2. Robert Lewandowski: 4/1

28 goals in his first 25 Bundesliga matches; 12 in his first eight Champions League games, including the fastest-ever hat-trick in a 7-1 rout of Red Bull Salzburg. By now, these numbers are routine for Robert Lewandowski.

For some, the Pole missing out on the last two awards – one due to COVID, one due to Messi – is a great injustice that needs correcting this season. Bayern are storming to another title, one of the favourites for the Champions League and no World Cup this summer will certainly aid Lewangoalski's bid.

Still, there are voters who weren't convinced by him last time around, which will no doubt play on his fans' minds for the 2022 prize. Can France Football really complete a hat-trick of ignoring this super striker?

3. Lionel Messi: 6/1

Lionel Messi himself admitted in his acceptance speech that 2021 wasn't the best year of his career. 2022 may be an even trickier one for him.

A last-16 exit in the Champions League and just one league goal in 2022 up until that point certainly won't help his bid. There's no international tournament to salvage his bid this summer, either.

But though the goalposts have changed for the BDO, they've also changed for how we judge Messi. He's still assisting with stunning consistency for PSG, will probably secure a title and as the jewel of Ligue 1, could France Football really overlook him? He's one man you can never write off, after all.

4. Kylian Mbappe: 8/1

Kylian Mbappe is a similar boat to his teammate, Leo. PSG's European exit has dented his dreams of the golden ball and unfortunately, he'll only be trying his damnedest to drag France to another World Cup title after the Ballon d'Or has been awarded.

Mbappe at least has an ace up his sleeve, in that his Nations League final goal has already decided one 2021/22 trophy. Another, surely, will follow at PSG.

If this award was chosen on ability and talent alone, then Mbappe would surely be in the top two. He might have to score a few more goals and win a title in Paris in order to compete with other names this time around, though…

5. Karim Benzema: 10/1

A second-half hat-trick against PSG confirmed that Karim Benzema is still a force of nature at 34. The fact he's scored or assisted in most Real Madrid games this season certainly helps his cause: he hit 20 goals and 10 assists in just his 24th game of the season against Real Sociedad.

Real Madrid were ropey last season and still made a Champions League semi-final, Benzema stunning the watertight eventual winners, Chelsea, with a sumptuous goal along the way. It's likely that Los Blancos venture just as far this time and they're leading in the Spanish title race, too.

Oh, and Benzema was a part of that Nations League win, too, with a goal in the final. He could be a good bet for the prize this time.

6. Kevin De Bruyne: 12/1

Kevin De Bruyne is coming into form at just the right time. After a slow first half of the season, the ginger genius has managed goals against Chelsea and Manchester United: it's as if he's warming up for the crunch games in Europe and the title run-in.

While Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo have arguably been better than KDB, never underestimate the headline-maker to steal the plaudits. Manchester City are still in the hunt for three trophies – and should they win all three, it's likely that their talismanic Belgian takes the Ballon d'Or home for himself, too.

He's an outside bet at current but few would be shocked if De Bruyne doesn't play a huge role in at least one piece of silverware for the Citizens this season.

