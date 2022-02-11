Chelsea fans: You're going to want to spend all your money on this must-have collection
Chelsea have released a new collection of gear to celebrate 10 years since their first Champions League win – seriously, take our money, now…
Chelsea won the Champions League for the first time 10 years ago this year – feel old yet?
To celebrate that iconic campaign of Drogba coming in clutch and Fernando Torres' semi-final magic, Nike have released a special edition prematch shirt and matching collection. It's all deep blue and gold – and it's absolutely blooming stunning.
This stuff is literally must-buy for Blues fans. It's not every day your club's greatest moment turns 10, now…
1. Nike Chelsea pre-match top
Sorry QPR – you're no longer the London club who do hoops best anymore.
The subtlety of the two shades of blue contrasted against the gold is absolutely fantastic, here. We love the fact that only the lion is gold from the badge as well – and while you get a new kit from your team every year, it's not often that they release something as special as this for the pre-match shirt.
2. Nike Chelsea t-shirt (navy)
Frankly, this is never going to go out of fashion. Ever since Roman Abramovich swept into west London and the Chelsea badge changed, that lion has become iconic – and here it is, in all its glory.
This is essential for any Blues' fan's wardrobe. The fact that it commemorates 2012 is even better.
3. Nike Chelsea t-shirt (white)
The same as the navy top, just in white. That lion may well be the classiest cat in football.
4. Nike Chelsea jacket
There's also a jacket with a golden lion on the chest. This is perfect for the dugout… or just walking the dogs.
The best thing about this one is that it doesn't scream that it's a bit of football merchandise – you could wear this one to work and feel as if you're Thomas Tuchel.
5. Nike Chelsea hoodie
The standard hoodie colours for Chelsea come in black/teal/orange and navy/blue/yellow this season to match the third and home shirts respectively.
This special edition version for the Pride of London collection is our favourite by a mile. Again, a large amount of that has to do with the gold lion but the shade of the hoodie is beautiful, too. Take our money, now…
