Chelsea v Liverpool live stream: How to watch the FA Cup final from anywhere in the world

Chelsea v Liverpool live stream, Saturday 14 May, 4.45pm BST

Chelsea and Liverpool will go head-to-head for silverware for the second time this season in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

These two teams played out a thriller at Wembley in the League Cup final in February. No goals were scored in 120 minutes of football, but that was not for the want of trying: both sides created numerous chances, while the lineman’s flag and the VAR saw no fewer than four goals chalked off. Liverpool ultimately triumphed on penalties, with Kepa Arrizabalaga missing the decisive spot-kick after 21 consecutive successes.

Chelsea will be seeking revenge this weekend. They have beaten Chesterfield, Plymouth Argyle, Luton Town, Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace en route to their fifth FA Cup final in the last six years. Thomas Tuchel’s team will now be able to dedicate their full attention to this competition after a 3-0 victory over Leeds in effect made sure of a top-four finish on Wednesday.

Liverpool have not won the FA Cup since 2006. They overcame Shrewsbury Town, Cardiff City, Norwich and Nottingham Forest to reach the semi-finals, where they beat Manchester City 3-2 after storming into a three-goal lead in the opening 45 minutes. Liverpool’s quadruple dream is still alive for now, although City are the strong favourites to win the Premier League title with two games remaining.

Chelsea will have to make do Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi for the Wembley showpiece, while Mateo Kovacic is a major doubt after a horror challenge from Dan James at Elland Road. N’Golo Kante has a better chance of featuring but the Frenchman will need to be assessed in the run-up to kick-off.

Liverpool will be unable to call upon the services of Fabinho, who limped off during Tuesday’s triumph over Aston Villa with a suspected hamstring issue. Klopp has no other injury concerns to contend with as he seeks to lift his second trophy of the season.

Kick-off is at 4.45pm BST on Saturday 14 May, and the match is being broadcast in the UK by BBC. See below for international broadcast options.

