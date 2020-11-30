Cyber Monday football shirts deals: The 8 best 2020/21 kits on sale

Looking for some Cyber Monday football shirts deals? Today, even some of the current season's kits have been hit with big savings.

There have been some fantastic strips released this year - some of which will go down as instant classics - so now's your time to pick up a bargain. And if you're in the habit of buying three every season, a reduction here and there goes a long way.

1. Liverpool home shirt

(Image credit: ProDirect)

RRP: £70.00

Deal price: £60.00

Save: £10.00

Liverpool's move to Nike is one of the biggest we've ever seen in the Premier League - and the brand new home shirt is brighter and bolder than the Reds have had for a fair few seasons.

We can't promise it'll look as good on you as it does on Diogo Jota - especially when he's racking the goals up left, right and centre - but boy does this shirt feel nice.

2. Chelsea away shirt

(Image credit: ProDirect)

RRP: £100.00

Deal price: £85.00

Save £15.00

The pattern on the Chelsea home and away shirts is herringbone, FYI. It's in celebration of the famous tailors of West London, who use the design in haute couture.

This pale blue feels quintessentially Chelsea, despite it not being a traditional shade for the club. It's a cool shirt that goes well with your jeans - not that you'll see Kai Havertz donning his Levis with it.

3. Manchester United third shirt

(Image credit: ProDirect)

RRP: £65.00

Deal price: £52.00

Save £13.00

Ahh, the much-maligned zebra shirt. You know what, we like it?

It's loud, it's bold and you're not going to forget it in a hurry. It's already had classic moments - United beat Paris-Saint Germain is this strip, after all - and the flashes of crimson look fantastic. There's a fine line between madness and genius - we think it's steered the right side.

4. Bayern Munich third shirt

(Image credit: ProDirect)

RRP: £70.00

Deal price: £56.00

Save £14.00

If you're going to be a glory hunter and invest in one European shirt this season, there's perhaps only one club you should go to for glory, right?

The paint-heavy Bayern third shirt complete with Bavarian diamond pattern is beautiful. It's like you're taking a little bit of the Allianz Arena with you when you wear it away from home. Lovely.

5. Borussia Dortmund away shirt

(Image credit: ProDirect)

RRP: £65.00

Deal price: £50.00

Save £15.00

Borussia Dortmund are the coolest club in Europe. Even without the yellow wall behind them.

Their change strip for this campaign feels as modern and - ahem - down with the kids as they are. Plus, any kit with a sash gets a huge, big thumbs up from us.

6. Tottenham Hotspur third shirt

(Image credit: ProDirect)

RRP: £70.00

Deal price: £56.00

Save £14.00

It's been a little while since Tottenham Hotspur last donned yellow as an away colour. This particular shirt - complete with central badge and Nike Swoosh - looks absolutely glorious, though.

The subtle gradient of the shirt is really nice, while the navy trim looks lovely. It's shaping up to be a good season for Spurs - get this while you can.

7. Arsenal third shirt

(Image credit: ProDirect)

RRP: £110.00

Deal price: £90.00

Save £20.00

There are few things more stylish than Arsenal change threads. The yellow shirts get all the credit - and rightly so - but the Gunners have had some delightful blue efforts in years gone by.

This season is no different. With a peachy pink tint used as a secondary colour, this is easily Arsenal's nicest shirt this season. Perhaps this is the reason Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signed that new deal.

8. PSG away shirt

(Image credit: ProDirect)

RRP: £70.00

Deal price: £56.00

Save £14.00

Well, it's the fashion capital of Europe for a reason.

Nike are on a mission to outdo themselves with every Paris Saint-Germain kit and this particular shirt is another triumph. It feels lifted straight from the 90s without trying too hard. Bravo, c'est fantastique.

