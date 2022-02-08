Did the Arctic Monkeys reference Eric Cantona in one of their songs?

The Arctic Monkeys made a reference to Eric Cantona in the 2013 song, 'No.1 Party Anthem' – FFT is sure of it.

It just makes too much sense. In the opening lyrics of the slow jam, lead singer Alex Turner appears to croon, "Leather jacket, collar popped like Cantona", referring to the Frenchman's legendary look.

Except, that's not what the sleeve notes read. According to the AM album – which includes lyrics to each song, Al is actually singing "collar popped like antenna". Which do you hear?

The Cantona reference would make perfect sense.

All four of the Monkeys are from High Green, Sheffield – though former bassist Andy Nicholson hailed from Hillsborough, where the Sheffield Wednesday ground is located. The band are apparently Wednesday fans – including Turner himself – and Cantona has links to the Owls, having almost signed for them in the past.

Turner would know this: he has a Sheffield rose tattoo on his arm and is known for dropping references to his hometown in his lyrics. It seems like too much of a coincidence not to be true.

So is it Cantona that the band are paying homage to in the song – and someone at their record company simply made a mistake when they wrote up the lyrics? Which seems vaguely plausible, given that the band are now US-based and someone may not have heard of King Eric (sacrilege, we know). Or are we just hearing things we want to hear?

