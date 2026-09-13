Pre-Match Poser no.44: Can you answer this elite-level football quiz question?

Can you tell us the answer to this quiz question?

Which Russian club is in an elite group with Blackburn Rovers, Celtic, Manchester City, Newcastle United and West Ham United?

We'll reveal the answer this time next week in the next edition of The Pre-Match Poser – stay tuned for that – but for now, here's the answer to last week's conundrum…



Q. Which is the odd one out of Joe Hart, Harry Maguire, Kevin Keegan and Marc Guehi?



A. It’s Harry Maguire, who is the only one to be known by his first name during his England career. Charles Joseph John Hart, Joseph Kevin Keegan and Addji Keaninkin Marc-Israel Guehi are the full names of the other three: Maguire was born Jacob Harry Maguire, but legally changed it to Harry Jacob Maguire when he was 18, prior to his first Three Lions appearance.

Now that you'll be mulling that one over all week, here's more for you: much more. If you can span the distance between the modern women's game, short-lived top-flight icons, and tactical visual puzzles, take on these quizzes, courtesy of Kwizly.

We're kicking off with a double-header auditing domestic growth and fleeting individual brilliance. First, we want you to test your knowledge of the domestic structure by naming every team in the top two tiers of women's football in England, a comprehensive examination of the WSL and Women's Championship landscape. Once you’ve mapped out the professional women's pyramid, shift your focus to the men's top flight and take on our Big Quiz of One-Season Wonders, celebrating those unforgettable stars who produced one sensational campaign before fading from the headline act.

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If your scouting network relies on off-pitch stories and visual lineup deduction, we have two unique challenges waiting in the tunnel. You can trade the dugout for the library by attempting to name the authors of these footballer autobiographies, proving you know the candid minds behind the game’s most famous memoirs. After closing the books, put your international awareness to the ultimate test: can you guess the team from the line-ups' nationalities? It’s a clever, deceptive examination of iconic starting XIs and transfer footprints that will stretch your tactical intuition to its limits.

With a brilliantly balanced mix of international folklore, trapdoor drama, and breakout prodigies, strip in for FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword 67, with clues on nations, relegations and teen sensations. To ensure you stay top of the table every single day, make sure to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily briefing of hand-picked trivia and tactical analysis. To complete your transfer to terrace legend status, join The Club, our free membership hub that serves as your digital dugout, where you can unlock secret hints for our hardest quizzes, climb global leaderboards, and debate the latest topics directly in the comments section.