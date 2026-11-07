How to watch Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur for FREE: Live streams and TV channels for Premier League clash at Elland Road

Watch Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur for free from anywhere, as Roberto De Zerbi's side travel to Elland Road looking to claim their fourth successive win in the Premier League. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Leeds are beginning to slide down the table after a five-match winless run, so three points would be very welcome indeed for Daniel Farke's men ahead of the international break.

They face a Spurs side on the opposite trajectory, with the visitors experiencing something of a revival after winning three games in a row. They also have fond recent memories of Elland Road, having won their last three fixtures there 2-1, 4-1 and 4-0.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur online and from anywhere, including for free, in this Premier League Saturday-lunchtime kick-off.

Watch Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur for FREE

If you''re in the US you can watch Leeds vs Tottenham for free thanks to YouTube TV's 21-day free trial, which carries USA Network.

Fubo and DirecTV Stream also carry the service and offer 5-day free trials.

Abroad and looking to access your free-trial? Use Proton VPN to unblock them so you can stream Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur for free from anywhere in the world.

Watch Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate Proton VPN as one of the best for unlocking streams. Plus they have a MEGA Black Friday deal right now:

How to watch Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch live coverage of Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur on TNT Sports.

The Premier League clash is being shown on TNT Sports 1 and its streaming platform HBO Max, with kick-off at 12:30pm GMT.

HBO Max plans that include TNT start at £25.99/month with TNT also available to add to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE packages.

Outside the UK? Unlock your Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur stream on TNT Sports via Proton VPN.

How to watch Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur in the US

As mentioned above, USA Network will show Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur live in the US. Kick-off is at 7:30am ET.

USA Network is a linear channel, so you will need a cord-cutting package. YouTube TV (5-day free trial), DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial), Hulu+Live TV (3-day free trial) and Sling Blue all carry USA Network.

Remember: Use Proton VPN to unlock your Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur stream on USA Network if you're away from home.

How to watch Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur in Australia

Viewers in Australia can stream Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur on Stan Sport, with kick-off at 11:30pm AEDT.

Stan Sport comes in at just AU$29.99 (£15.70). That also gets you live coverage of every single Premier League, Champions League and Europa League game.

Not in Australia? Proton VPN will unblock your Stan Sport stream of Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur.

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Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Preview

It is not yet panic stations at Elland Road, but if Leeds United fail to beat Tottenham Hotspur then their wait for a Premier League win will stretch beyond two months — and that would be concerning.

Daniel Farke's side have lost just two of their nine league games, but a five-match winless run has made the locals restless, even if the manager himself still appears relaxed about the situation.

Their bid for a first victory over Spurs since 2021 has been hampered by injuries to Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Noah Okafor and Anton Stach, with all three players doubtful for the visit of the North London club.

However, James Justin and Gabriel Gudmundsson are available, while key defender Joe Rodon could make his first appearance since August after recovering from a hamstring issue.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide for Matchweek 10

While Leeds have begun to fade after a strong start, Spurs have rocketed up the table to ease fears of another season battling at the wrong end of the table.

After beating Coventry City, Chelsea and Crystal Palace, Tottenham are now looking to win four successive Premier League games for the first time since October 2023 as their revival under Roberto De Zerbi gathers pace.

Spurs could be boosted by the returns from injury of Savio, Tosin Adarabioyo and Lucas Bergvall, while Rodrigo Bentancur is available after serving his three-match suspension for his red card at Manchester United last month.

Attacking players Mykhailo Mudryk, Xavi Simons and Wilson Odobert remain sidelined.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Leeds United 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Farke's side have been draw specialists this season and we can see that continuing against Spurs.