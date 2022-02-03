7 best pieces of Eric Cantona memorabilia available to buy online

It's Eric Cantona week at FourFourTwo, as we celebrate 30 years since the great Frenchman's arrival in English football. There was never a dull moment with King Eric, whose legacy continues to capture hearts and minds of football fans of all ages.

With that in mind, FFT has trawled the internet for some of our favourite bits of Cantona-merch. Show your appreciation for the Manchester United legend with these great gift ideas.

Signed and framed Cantona shirt

(Image credit: amazon)

Fancy pushing the boat out a little and getting something smart for your home or office? This official signed Eric Cantona Manchester United shirt looks the part and comes complete with its own official certificate of authenticity.

Buy it now for £359.99

MORE LIKE THIS (Image credit: Getty Images) 7 DAYS OF KING ERIC Cantona week on FourFourTwo

Cantona mug

(Image credit: Amazon)

Show your love for King Eric on an hourly basis with a tea/coffee mug you can take to the office or keep in the kitchen cupboard. Wearing the classic gold and yellow combo woven into the very legend of Cantona, there's no mistaking your loyalties with this puppy.

Buy it now for £12.99

Cantona T-shirt

(Image credit: amazon)

Cantona was full of hilarious quips but this one is up there with his very coolest - "'66 was a great year for English football... King Eric was born."

Perfect for a night out down the pub or as a gift for a Cantona-mad mate. It's also made of 100% cotton, which Eric himself would approve of.

Buy it now for £9.99

(Image credit: amazon)

Wayne Barton's beautifully penned tribute to one of the most influential and iconic figures in Premier League history. This critically acclaimed book explains how the fiery Frenchman came to dominate the 90s as the swaggering spearhead of Sir Alex Ferguson's alll-conquering Red Devils, via quips, controversy and goals aplenty.

Barton's book takes you back to the halcyon days of 90s football, and into the mind of the great man himself.

Buy it now for £14.53

Eric Cantona framed poster

(Image credit: amazon)

Hang this stunning framed artwork on a bedroom or office wall and pay tribute the coolest man that ever lived. The print is A4 in size and comes in a black wooden frame with a perspex cover. An ideal gift for a Manchester United loving loved one.

But it now for £14.99

The United Way (DVD)

(Image credit: amazon)

The United Way is the epic story of a football club and a city. As told by, co-written and featuring Eric Cantona. The peerless French maverick is your guide from the dark days of Munich through to a historic treble in 1999. And all of the drama in between.

Buy it now for £12.98

Eric Cantona bobble hat

(Image credit: amazon)

Keep your bonce warm in the cold winter months with an Eric Cantona bobble hat, featuring an emboidered image of the Frenchman on the front. The ideal present for a football fan who follows United come snow, rain or shine.

Buy it now for £14.95

Read the inside story of Eric Cantona’s career in the new issue of FourFourTwo magazine

Order three copies of FourFourTwo for £3 today

Eric Cantona week on FourFourTwo

• King of the Kop? When Eric Cantona nearly signed for Liverpool

• How Sheffield Wednesday turned down signing Eric Cantona

• Every club Eric Cantona played for: a potted history of the Frenchman's career

• Quiz! Can you name every club Eric Cantona scored against in the Premier League?

• Why did Leeds sell Eric Cantona to Manchester United?

• Year Zero: The making of Eric Cantona (Leeds/Manchester United, 1992/93)

• Does Eric Cantona have a Leeds tattoo? The truth behind the collar

• Ranked! Eric Cantona's 10 best goals

• Quiz! Can you name Eric Cantona's most frequent Manchester United team-mates?