Quiz! Can you name Eric Cantona's most frequent Manchester United team-mates?

We all remember Eric Cantona at Manchester United - but do you remember who he played with?

Twenty-five players to name, seven minutes on the clock.

This quiz is part of our Cantona week, celebrating the 30th anniversary of King Eric arriving in English football.

Eric Cantona's arrival at Manchester United in November 1992 was a catalyst for the Red Devils' title domination that decade.

Having not won the league since the 1960s prior to his arrival, the club marched on to collect four of a possible five Premier League trophies with the Frenchman in the side – and the one failure was when he missed half the season with a ban.

But football is a team game, and Cantona couldn't have won those leagues alone.

So our task for you is simple: naming the team-mates Cantona most often shared a United line-up with. Luckily for you, if you watched any football between 1992 and 1997, most of these names will be second nature to you.

Be warned, though: one or two of these have not been remembered as much as others...

Eric Cantona week on FourFourTwo

King of the Kop? When Eric Cantona nearly signed for Liverpool

How Sheffield Wednesday turned down signing Eric Cantona

Every club Eric Cantona played for: a potted history of the Frenchman's career

Why did Leeds sell Eric Cantona to Manchester United?

Year Zero: The making of Eric Cantona (Leeds/Manchester United, 1992/93)

Does Eric Cantona have a Leeds tattoo? The truth behind the collar

Ranked! Eric Cantona's 10 best goals

Conor Pope is the Online Editor of FourFourTwo
