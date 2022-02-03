Quiz! Can you name Eric Cantona's most frequent Manchester United team-mates?

Twenty-five players to name, seven minutes on the clock.

This quiz is part of our Cantona week, celebrating the 30th anniversary of King Eric arriving in English football.

Eric Cantona's arrival at Manchester United in November 1992 was a catalyst for the Red Devils' title domination that decade.

Having not won the league since the 1960s prior to his arrival, the club marched on to collect four of a possible five Premier League trophies with the Frenchman in the side – and the one failure was when he missed half the season with a ban.

But football is a team game, and Cantona couldn't have won those leagues alone.

So our task for you is simple: naming the team-mates Cantona most often shared a United line-up with. Luckily for you, if you watched any football between 1992 and 1997, most of these names will be second nature to you.

Be warned, though: one or two of these have not been remembered as much as others...

