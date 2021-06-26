Euro 2020 – Bruno Fernandes: club, age, number, net worth, contract length and salary

Bruno Fernandes will be hoping for a triumphant summer with Portugal at the European Championship.

The attacking midfielder has made 32 appearances for his country, having made his international bow in 2017.

Portugal won their opening game of Euro 2020 3-0 against Hungary, before succumbing to a 4-2 loss to Germany.

The reigning European champions then drew 2-2 with France to set up a last-16 tie against Belgium.

Which club does Bruno Fernandes play for?

Fernandes plays his club football for Manchester United, having joined the club in 2020.

He has proved to be a tremendous signing for the Red Devils, with Fernandes among the Premier League's most impressive performers over the last 18 months.

He has scored 40 goals in 80 appearances for United in all competitions, although he is still waiting for his first trophy at Old Trafford.

Prior to moving to Manchester, Fernandes turned out for Sporting CP, Sampdoria, Udinese and Novara.

How old is Bruno Fernandes?

Fernandes was born on 8 September 1994. He is 26 years old.

What is Bruno Fernandes's squad number?

Fernandes is wearing the No.11 shirt for Portugal at Euro 2020. At club level for Manchester United, he wears the No.18.

What is Bruno Fernandes's net worth?

Fernandes has an estimated net worth of £5.9m, according to wtfoot.com.

What is Bruno Fernandes's contract length?

Fernandes's contract at Manchester United runs until the summer of 2025. He signed a five-and-a-half-year deal upon joining the club in January 2020.

What is Bruno Fernandes's salary?

Fernandes earns an estimated £180,000 per week at Manchester United, according to spotrac.com.