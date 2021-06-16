Euro 2020 – Manuel Neuer: club, age, number, net worth, contract length and salary

Manuel Neuer will be an important player for Germany at this summer's European Championship.

The experienced goalkeeper has won 101 caps for his country at the time of writing, having made his international bow in 2009.

Germany have been drawn in Group F at Euro 2020 alongside France, Portugal and Hungary.

A top-two finish would guarantee Germany a place in the round of 16, while four of the best third-place finishers will also advance to the knockout stage of the competition.

Which club does Manuel Neuer play for?

Neuer plays his club football for Bayern Munich, having moved to the Allianz Arena in 2011.

He is widely regarded as one of Bayern's greatest ever players. Neuer has made 434 appearances for the German giants in all competitions, and has won nine Bundesliga titles and two Champions Leagues.

Before joining Bayern, Neuer kept goal for Schalke for five seasons. He first joined the club at the tender age of five.

How old is Manuel Neuer?

Neuer was born on 27 March 1986. He is 35 years old.

What is Manuel Neuer’s squad number?

Neuer will wear the No.1 shirt for Germany at Euro 2020. At club level for Bayern Munich, he also wears the No.1.

What is Manuel Neuer's net worth?

Neuer has an estimated net worth of £28.4m, according to celebritynetworth.com.

What is Manuel Neuer's contract length?

Neuer's contract at Bayern Munich runs until the summer of 2023. He put pen to paper on a three-year extension in 2020.

What is Manuel Neuer's salary?

Neuer earns an estimated £316,000 per week at Bayern Munich, according to salarysport.com.