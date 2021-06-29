Euro 2020: Where will England’s next game be if they beat Germany?

England play Germany tonight in the last-16 of Euro 2020 at 5pm BST, at their home ground Wembley Stadium. The winner of the game will face either Sweden or Ukraine in the quarter-finals, with the winner of that tie decided after England's fixture against Germany.

If England manage to beat Germany, then the quarter-finals will be the only time in the tournament that England will travel for a fixture. They played all three of their group games at Wembley, against Croatia, Scotland, and Czech Republic, while England's national stadium will host both semi-finals and the final on Sunday 11 July.

Rome's Stadio Olimpico is where England will play either Sweden or Ukraine if they beat Germany in the last-16.

Italy played, and won, all three of their group matches in Rome, though the Olympic stadium hasn't hosted a tie in the last-16. The quarter-final will be the fourth and final time it is used at Euro 2020.

England played Sweden in the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup, beating them 2-0 courtesy of Harry Maguire and Dele Alli goals. They'll meet at the same stage in Euro 2020 if they both win their ties. The Three Lions faced Ukraine in the group stages of Euro 2012, with the latter hosting the tournament alongside Poland. England won that match 1-0.

However, to reach Rome and play in the Stadio Olimpico, England have to beat Germany first. The Three Lions take on Die Mannschaft at the same venue they played in 25 years ago at Euro 96. Gareth Southgate's miss in the penalty shootout ensured Germany won on that occasion, meaning he'll look to right his wrongs from that semi-final bout in 1996. England take on Germany having scored two goals in three games, while also managing to keep a clean sheet in all three games.

Germany finished runners-up in Group F, behind 2018 World Cup winners France, and ahead of Euro 2016 winners Portugal. They lost their opening fixture of the tournament 1-0 against France, before demolishing Portugal 4-2. Playing all of their group matches at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany then drew 2-2 against Hungary to qualify in second place and set up this tie against England.

