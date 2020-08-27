Fantasy Premier League team names: 100 excellent (and awful) ideas for yours this season

Every season we sit in front of the Fantasy Premier League app, scratching our heads. We make decisions, go back on those decisions. What do we choose, exactly? What's a sure-fire tactic to see us top our mates' league come Monday morning?

And that's just to choose the name of our fantasy team.

While 'Harry's Heroes' and 'Steve's XI' may have used to have had a place in your Fantasy League, now it's about the funniest, the punniest and the downright worst wordplay possible. Some footballers are legitimately stigmatised for life by awful Fantasy names. Yes, Jeff Schlupp. Looking at you.

So we thought we'd throw some ideas into the ring for you. How about a century to start you off with?

TIPS Fantasy Premier League football tips: 10 positional changes to keep an eye on for easy extra points

The classics

These will either a) never get old or b) already feel so old that they’re back in fashion again. That’s how it works, right?

Norfolk n’ Good

Ctrl + Alt + De Laet

Game Of Throw-Ins

Inter Yermam

Khedira Pin Drop

Murder On Zidane’s Floor

ABCDE FC

Fifty Shades Of Andy Gray

Krul and the Gang

Obi One Kenobi Nil

The Cesc Pistols

Cesc and the City

Le Saux Solid Crew

Dzeko and the Bunnymen

Blink 1-Eto’o

Men Behaving Chadli

Gylfi Pleasures

The ones we loved from last year…

*raucous applause from Team FFT*

AC a little silhouetto of Milan

Gangsters Allardyce

Sound of the Lloris

Flying Without Ings

Come Digne With Mee

Champagne SuperRovers

Lingardium Leviosa

Enter Shaqiri

Willian Dollar Baby

Michu at De Gea Ba

Who Ate All Depays?

Moves Like Xhaka

3 Men and a Bebe

Dukes of Hazard

Lallanas in Pyjamas

Delph & Safety

The Kouyate Kid

Netflix and Chilwell

The absolute worst from last year…

Dreadful insults to punning everywhere.

Stay Together For De Ligt

Salt and Vinagre

Livorno Let Die

Werther’s Origi-nals

Origi-nal Gangster

A Bridge Eto’o VAR

Egg Fried Reus

Lauren and Vardy

1Bissaka2Bissaka3Bissaka4

LaVideocazette

Balotelli-Tubbies

Some new favourites

Some of these are new, some a little worn and some are stunning puns. But we'd be happy to take any of them for our side.

RELATED (Image credit: FPL) FPL 27 essential Fantasy Premier League tips from old winners and experts

The Martial Mata LP

Imaginary Madrid

Cahills Have Eyes

Let’s Go Fosu-Mensah

Show Me The Mane

CommethTheAouar

Run The Kewells

What Samatta With U

Hanging By A Fred

Giroud Awakening

BashamTheBishop

Knockaert Blow

I Almiron And Only

Slumdog Mignolet

Jota Than Hell

Mee, My Delph & Ibe

Tomori Never Dies

Muller Reus Corner

She Sells Lascelles

Smack My Bilic Up

Mint Bailly’s

For Fuchs Sake

Sissoko Ono

Sonny and Schar

Lallana Del Rey

HuttonDressedAsLahm

Lads on Toure

The Neville Wears Prada

Morning Traore

Some we're not sure about

Hmmmm... Not all puns are good puns, are they? But some are so ruddy awful, they're good (that's not a John Ruddy pun).

Romeu & Houlliet

One Size Fitz Hall

AlbrightonTheNight

Ings When Ur Winning

Angus Gunns & Roses

Back of the Neto

Boly Pocket

I’mLovinEngelsInstead

On Me Gedson

Berge King

Gayle Force Win

Love & Cesc & Matic

Type One Diabate

Up The Duffy

TierneyOfEverything

Amartey McFly

...Tuanzebe1MoreTime

Keita The Door

JesusIsComingLookEze

Dunk Your Busquets

Anelka Skelter

Gilmour Girls

HoldingBackTheYears

And the rude ones

There's always one.

The VARginas

Your Mum’s Zohore

Leavemyarselona

While you’re here, why not subscribe to the mag - get your first five issues for just £5, almost £25 cheaper than buying it in the shops!

NOW READ...

FIFA 21 New features confirmed: Ultimate Team, career mode, gameplay and Volta changes

TRANSFERS Louis van Gaal reveals eye-popping list of players he tried to sign at Manchester United – including Neymar, Robert Lewandowski and Sadio Mané